The United States withdraws from the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar days before the start of the tournament

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The United States has decided to withdraw from the Under-17 World Cup, due to be held in Qatar, over concerns relating to safety and the security situation in the region, in a blow to the tournament just days before its start.

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American network ESPN report that the United States Soccer Federation have cancelled the team's preparation camp and their participation in the tournament. They informed the players and technical staff of the decision on Wednesday evening, stressing that the safety of players and staff would remain the top priority.

The federation told the players in a message: "We write to inform you of the difficult decision to cancel our preparation camp for the World Cup and our participation in the tournament. We are extremely proud of the preparations our players and coaches have made to represent the United States at the World Cup."

It added: "Unfortunately, under the current circumstances, including the US State Department's Level Three travel warning for Qatar and the guidance relating to embassy staff and their families, we are no longer able to take part in the tournament. The safety of our players and staff will always remain at the top of our priorities."

On 23 October, the US State Department had issued a Level Three warning over travel to Qatar, calling on American citizens to "reconsider travel to Qatar due to the risk of an armed conflict breaking out".

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Security concerns linked to developments in the region drove that warning, according to the report, including attacks launched by the Iran-backed Houthis in Saudi Arabia.

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The decision followed consultations with security agencies and the State Department, American reports say, amid a continuous assessment of the situation in the region.

As a precautionary measure, the federation had already moved the team's preparation camp from Qatar to the National Training Center near Atlanta.

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The United States had been preparing to face Montenegro

Last week the United States announced their 21-player squad for the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar. The tournament begins on 19 November and runs until 13 December, with 48 teams involved.

They had been set to open against Montenegro on 21 November, before facing Chile and Algeria in Group Seven, according to the tournament schedule.

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The move comes just days before kick-off. The United States took part in the previous edition, also held in Qatar, but exited in the round of 32.

Back in 2024, FIFA decided that Qatar would host the Under-17 World Cup annually from 2025 to 2029, with the 2026 edition marking the second time the tournament is staged in the Gulf country.

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FIFA have not yet announced the details of the next step regarding the participation of the United States or the team that may replace them.

Elsewhere, FIFA president Gianni Infantino is preparing to visit Qatar today, Thursday, to inspect the preparations for hosting this year's edition of the tournament.

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The local organising committee said in an official statement that Infantino will carry out an inspection visit to the competition complex in "Aspire Zone" alongside a number of senior officials. The trip forms part of a review of the readiness of the pitches, facilities and installations for the tournament, and an assessment of the latest preparations and operational arrangements before it begins.