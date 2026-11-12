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Loai Mohamed
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The United States withdraws from the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar days before the start of the tournament

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The United States has decided to withdraw from the Under-17 World Cup, due to be held in Qatar, over concerns relating to safety and the security situation in the region, in a blow to the tournament just days before its start.

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American network ESPN report that the United States Soccer Federation have cancelled the team's preparation camp and their participation in the tournament. They informed the players and technical staff of the decision on Wednesday evening, stressing that the safety of players and staff would remain the top priority.

The federation told the players in a message: "We write to inform you of the difficult decision to cancel our preparation camp for the World Cup and our participation in the tournament. We are extremely proud of the preparations our players and coaches have made to represent the United States at the World Cup."

It added: "Unfortunately, under the current circumstances, including the US State Department's Level Three travel warning for Qatar and the guidance relating to embassy staff and their families, we are no longer able to take part in the tournament. The safety of our players and staff will always remain at the top of our priorities."

On 23 October, the US State Department had issued a Level Three warning over travel to Qatar, calling on American citizens to "reconsider travel to Qatar due to the risk of an armed conflict breaking out".

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Security concerns linked to developments in the region drove that warning, according to the report, including attacks launched by the Iran-backed Houthis in Saudi Arabia.

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The decision followed consultations with security agencies and the State Department, American reports say, amid a continuous assessment of the situation in the region.

As a precautionary measure, the federation had already moved the team's preparation camp from Qatar to the National Training Center near Atlanta.

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The United States had been preparing to face Montenegro

Last week the United States announced their 21-player squad for the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar. The tournament begins on 19 November and runs until 13 December, with 48 teams involved.

They had been set to open against Montenegro on 21 November, before facing Chile and Algeria in Group Seven, according to the tournament schedule.

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The move comes just days before kick-off. The United States took part in the previous edition, also held in Qatar, but exited in the round of 32.

Back in 2024, FIFA decided that Qatar would host the Under-17 World Cup annually from 2025 to 2029, with the 2026 edition marking the second time the tournament is staged in the Gulf country.

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FIFA have not yet announced the details of the next step regarding the participation of the United States or the team that may replace them.

Elsewhere, FIFA president Gianni Infantino is preparing to visit Qatar today, Thursday, to inspect the preparations for hosting this year's edition of the tournament.

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The local organising committee said in an official statement that Infantino will carry out an inspection visit to the competition complex in "Aspire Zone" alongside a number of senior officials. The trip forms part of a review of the readiness of the pitches, facilities and installations for the tournament, and an assessment of the latest preparations and operational arrangements before it begins.

Written byLoai Mohamed

Shift Managing Editor

I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.

I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.

Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.

I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.

Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.

My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.

If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.

Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:

A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?

Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?

The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way

Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon

You can follow me on my social media platforms via the following links:

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