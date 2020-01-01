The ultimate champions! Mamelodi Sundowns will dominate PSL for years to come

The Brazilians aren't leaving any stone unturned when chasing success and their latest achievement simply sends a strong message to their rivals

A first domestic treble and a 20th trophy in the bag since the inception of the ! are the ultimate South African champions and they look set to dominate football for years to come.

On Saturday, the Brazilians clinched the Nedbank Cup, beating Bloemfontein 1-0, thanks to Gaston Sirino's solitary strike.

And that result saw them emulate , who won back-to-back domestic treble between the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons.

Of course, the Buccaneers still hold the record for being the only club to win a domestic treble twice in a row but Sundowns look like a side capable of achieving that feat.

It is worth noting that , who surrendered their top spot to Sundowns on the final day of the season to hand Downs the league title, also won a domestic treble in the 2001-02 season. The only difference is that Amakhosi never won the league during that season but knockout competitions.

Sundowns sent a strong message to the rest of their competitors that they are the real kings of South African football when they clinched a third successive league title last wee, a record that only SuperSport United managed to break in 2010.

With Sundowns and the empire that Pitso Mosimane has built since his arrival eight years ago, their fans can be guaranteed more success.

What makes this Sundowns team unstoppable is their mental strength, hunger to win, a passionate coach, patient management and keeping the core of the team as is for years while gradually bringing in the new players to buy into the coaches' philosophy - and that is how the best teams in the world do business.

Their participation in the Caf has undoubtedly toughened the mental strength from players to the technical team - and having done it for six successive years, Sundowns have learned a lot about the game and they are using that knowledge well on the domestic front.

Mosimane has proven year in and year out that he's a winner but he has taken that tag to 'serial winner' by winning this domestic treble.

Had the few Sundowns fans who wanted him gone just months after being appointed after Johan Neeskens had their way, then chances are that the club wouldn't be at the level it is right now.

And for that reason, credit to the Sundowns management for being patient enough with Mosimane and for allowing him to work on a project that is now yielding positive results.

Winning 11 trophies in eight years isn't a small achievement and the management probably knew what Mosimane could do with the club if given the required resources - and they did just that as the Brazilians continue to attract and sign the best players.

Mosimane's passion for football and the desire to always win is second to none. He doesn't have to prove a point to anyone any more that he's one of the best in the country and on the African continent - and this is because he doesn't settle for less.

And Sundowns should consider themselves blessed to have him as their coach because he has instilled that winning mentality to almost every player in his squad and that is evident every time the team walks onto the pitch.

Sundowns have already started preparing for next season by signing a few quality players, the majority of whom are still in their mid-20s and that demonstrates the kind of vision the club and Mosimane have - they are not just thinking about the future of the club for next season only but for years to come.

They are also not ignoring the talent from their development and the younger players such as Promise Mkhuma, Keletso Makgalwa and Sphelele Mkhulise have already caught the eye with their displays.