The tournament's star was not yet born: how old were Saudi Arabia's players at their last title before Gulf 27?

Saudi Arabia had waited a full 23 years to climb back onto the winners' podium. They did it at the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

The Green Falcons were crowned champions yesterday, Tuesday, beating the UAE 2-0 in the final at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah.

It was Saudi Arabia's first title since they last lifted the Arabian Gulf Cup back in 2003.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" put together a report on how old the current squad were the last time Saudi Arabia won the tournament, in 2003.

Goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais is the elder statesman of this group. He was just 11 when he watched his country lift the Gulf trophy in 2003.

Humam Al-Humami, named best player of Gulf 27, had not even been born when the 2003 triumph came around. The same goes for goalkeeper Hamed Al-Shanqiti.

Twins Saleh and Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat were in their first year of life, as were the quartet of Mohammed Mahzari, Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Rayan Hamed and Ziyad Al-Juhani. Mutaib Al-Harbi and Jihad Zikri were in their second.

Firas Al-Buraikan was still just three. Nasser Al-Dawsari, Hassan Tambakti, Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Nawaf Boushal were four, Mukhtar Ali was five, and Abdulelah Al-Amri and Abdulqudus Attia were six.

Abdullah Al-Khaibari was seven, Sultan Mandash eight, Mohammed Kanno nine, and Abdullah Al-Salem ten.