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Jorge Messi Father Of Lionel Messi Dies At 68Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

The team under threat: Inter Miami coach says we don't know how to deal with the Messi tragedy

Inter Miami CF vs Leon
Inter Miami CF
Leon
Leagues Cup
Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF
Nashville SC
Major League Soccer
L. Messi
A. Hoyos
US
Mexico
Argentina

"At times like these, words are often unable to express what we feel."

Guillermo Hoyos, the Inter Miami coach, has spoken about Lionel Messi's absence following the death of his father, Jorge. The club, he stressed, is grieving deeply alongside its captain, who has flown to Rosario in Argentina with his family to bid farewell to his father.

Hoyos was speaking ahead of Inter Miami's final group-stage tie in the 2026 Leagues Cup against León. Defeat to Rayados in the second round has left their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals in serious jeopardy.

According to the AS newspaper, the coach said of Messi's situation: "We all know what happened with Leo, it is an immense tragedy."

"It is an immense grief, and we have felt it deeply alongside him," he added. "It was extremely difficult, and at such times words often fail to express what one feels. When you go through something this painful, recovery takes time, and this is a reality we all face. You do not really learn how to deal with it, because the pain runs so deep."

Messi stepped away from Inter Miami and travelled to Argentina after his father's death. The team, meanwhile, suffered a heavy blow with that loss to Rayados, leaving them in a tough spot in the fight for one of the four qualification spots handed to Major League Soccer clubs to reach the quarter-finals.

Leagues Cup
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Leon crest
Leon
LEO
Major League Soccer
Nashville SC crest
Nashville SC
NSC
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA

Inter Miami wrap up their group-stage campaign against León. Focus then shifts to Saturday's clash with Nashville, an eagerly awaited meeting that could decide the battle for the top of the Eastern Conference.

Read also: Uncertainty over Messi's return

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