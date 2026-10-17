Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, president of Spain's Higher Sports Council, has called on Javier Tebas, the president of the Liga, to retract his remarks and apologise to Real Madrid, after he compared the media methods of the club's channel to those used by Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda minister in Nazi Germany.

The newspaper AS carried Uribes' comments, which he made to the Spanish news agency at an event in Manises, in the city of Valencia, on Saturday.

Uribes said: "The comparison made by Tebas is unacceptable, and I call on him to retract his remarks and apologise to Real Madrid."

For the Higher Sports Council's most senior official, Tebas' comments go beyond the limits of legitimate criticism, particularly given the position he holds.

He explained: "I believe that freedom of expression in Spain, which is a fundamental pillar of democracy, enjoys a very wide margin, indeed an extremely wide one, but it does not under any circumstances extend to referring to Nazism and Goebbels when speaking about one of the clubs in the Spanish league."

"On top of that, these remarks came from the president of the league itself, which doubles the responsibility," he added.

Criticism is part of football, Uribes stressed as he restated his position. But he reckons the president of the Spanish league association crossed the line with his comparison.

He said: "I believe, from an ethical and political standpoint, and from the perspective of a sense of responsibility, that this involves an enormous exaggeration, and I think Tebas should apologise to Real Madrid."

Under Florentino Perez's presidency, Uribes recalled, the Madrid club represents Spanish football all over the world. Linking it to one of the darkest periods in European history is, in his words, completely unacceptable.

The legal department of Spain's Higher Sports Council is looking into the matter too.

Uribes confirmed that he has instructed the relevant bodies to study whether the remarks made by the president of the Spanish league association could carry any disciplinary consequences.

Tebas, for his part, defended the comparison. He accused Real Madrid's channel of churning out content in which the club always plays the victim, picking whatever reinforces its sense of being wronged and leaving out the context around events.



