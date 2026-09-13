Bayern's goals came from Karl after a fine assist by the impressive Saibari (26) and Harry Kane (72). Maurice Krattenmacher, who joined Elversberg from FCB this summer after two loan spells, scored the temporary equaliser (62) for the Saarlanders. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, who made seven changes from the 5-0 win against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League, responded to the equaliser with four immediate substitutions, and it worked. Led by Joshua Kimmich, the subs jolted their team-mates into life.

You can find the match report here.

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FC Bayern player ratings at SV Elversberg: Jonas Urbig

Made his first league appearance on the third Bundesliga matchday after already featuring in the DFB Cup. Had no chance with the 1-1. Rating: 3.5.

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FC Bayern player ratings at SV Elversberg: Josip Stanisic

Also made his first Bundesliga start of the season. Saw plenty of the ball and used it reliably. Not much more than that. Rating: 4.

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FC Bayern player ratings at SV Elversberg: Dayot Upamecano

One of only four players who had also started against Bodo/Glimt. Got away with one when Cole Campbell's would-be equaliser in the 44th minute was ruled out for offside. He seemed to misread the situation. Then he lost the key challenge in the 61st minute, allowing the ball to break to the unmarked Krattenmacher, who buried the impressive 1-1 against his training club. Rating: 4.

FC Bayern player ratings at SV Elversberg: Minjae Kim

Nearly turned the ball into his own net during Elversberg's first attack when he controlled the cross and sent it more towards his own goal than out for a corner. He initially struggled with the pace of the early substitute Noah Darvich, but improved as the game wore on, did not shirk the challenges and ended up winning his duels too. Rating: 3.

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FC Bayern player ratings at SV Elversberg: Nathaniel Brown

After getting a look as a No 10 right at the start of the season, he replaced Alphonso Davies in his usual left-back role against the promoted side. More noticeable than Stanisic and often drifted into midfield and central areas too. But he faded in the second half and had to make way after the 1-1. Rating: 4.

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FC Bayern player ratings at SV Elversberg: Tom Bischof

Made his first Bundesliga start of the season in place of Joshua Kimmich. Barely stood out, choosing the safe sideways pass when in doubt rather than trying anything risky or creative. He had to come off after the 1-1. Rating: 4.5.

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FC Bayern player ratings at SV Elversberg: Aleksandar Pavlovic

Produced Bayern's first effort on goal in the 11th minute with a curling strike. He saw plenty of the ball and, as ever, found his team-mates reliably. But he was also fortunate that his two awkward headers against Darvich, both straight into Campbell's path, were judged not to be intentional but technical errors or at least unintentional passages of play. Otherwise Elversberg would have made it 1-1 shortly before half-time. He stayed on after Elversberg's actual 1-1, improved, and then set up Harry Kane's 2-1 after a good run. Rating: 3.5.

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FC Bayern player ratings at SV Elversberg: Lennart Karl

Started on the right wing, as he had in the 0-0 against Schalke. A sloppy pass here, a loss of possession there, then the opener in the 26th minute after Saibari's clever pass right across the box. He was one of the few Bayern players still making an effort in the second half, but still had to go after the 1-1. Rating: 3.5.

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FC Bayern player ratings at SV Elversberg: Michael Olise

After hitting world-class form against Bodo/Glimt when he was allowed to play as a No 10, he started centrally against the promoted side. In the first half, though, he was as far from world class as the accusation was from reality that he is too talkative in interviews. No dribble, only one progressive pass, but seven losses of possession. The second half started no better. Then the 1-1 and the quadruple substitution woke him up. He first missed the chance to make it 2-1 after Diaz's assist because his shot was cleared off the line, then saw a fine lob crash back off the bar. He was also involved in Kane's 2-1 and most of Bayern's dangerous moments. Rating: 4.

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FC Bayern player ratings at SV Elversberg: Ismael Saibari

After eight minutes, he spotted what was perhaps a stamp-sized gap in the penalty area and picked out Karl, who immediately laid the ball off to Harry Kane. Kane only got a proper connection at the second attempt, by which time Elversberg had regrouped, but Saibari's pass was class. So was his assist for the 1-0. One stepover took his man out of the game, then he drove in from the left towards the penalty area and rolled the ball thoughtfully to the right-hand side of the box. Harry Kane in the middle gave it another little touch, Karl ran onto it and scored. He makes up for his sprint deficit with intelligence like that and his vision. Industrious and eye-catching, he was Bayern's best player until the 1-1. Rating: 2.5.

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FC Bayern player ratings at SV Elversberg: Harry Kane

At 1-0, he left the shot and the goal to the even better-placed Karl, but still gave the ball a little nudge in his direction. His best passes came deep in midfield and this time he looked more like a No 8 than a No 10, let alone a centre-forward. He initially seemed a little unfortunate in front of goal, then was narrowly offside for his would-be 2-0. He stayed on after the 1-1 and once again proved Bayern's life insurance when he rifled home for 2-1. It was his first goal of this Bundesliga season, and an immensely important one. Rating: 2.5.

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FC Bayern player ratings at SV Elversberg: The substitutes

Joshua Kimmich: Came on after the 1-1, immediately took control of the game and slipped straight into boss mode. Rating: 2.

Luis Diaz: Came on for Saibari after the 1-1 and picked up where he had left off, missing chances. He tried a backheel in the six-yard box in the 66th minute, but got hardly any power on it. Almost any other option would probably have been better. Then he had bad luck with his shooting assist for Olise. Rating: 3.5.

Jamal Musiala: After his dream game against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, he was initially left on the bench against Elversberg to work on his fitness. Came on for Karl after the 1-1. Rating: 3.5.

Alphonso Davies: He too came on after the 1-1 as part of the quadruple substitution, replaced Brown and tried to provide some thrust going forward. He missed the chance to make it 3-1 with ten minutes left. Rating: 3.