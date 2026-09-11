On 25 August 2026, news broke that former Bayern Munich professionals Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels, Yann Sommer and Lucas Hernandez, together with the investment group LEAD/ADvantage, had bought 90 per cent of the shares in Portuguese top-flight club Estrela Amadora for around €40 million.

With such prominent names among the investors, the real main character in the deal slipped a little under the radar. The new club president and CEO of Estrela Amadora is Munich-born Johannes Mösmang, still only 35, who over the past ten years grew into one of the most important behind-the-scenes figures at Bayern Munich. His exit this summer left a similarly big hole in the team behind the team as former team manager and head of strategy Kathleen Krüger, who is now chief executive at Hamburger SV.

Many football fans will probably recognise the boyish face of Johannes Mösmang, the new CEO of Estrela Amadora. Whenever Bayern signed a new player in recent years and showed him his new home and workplace, Mösmang would inevitably pop up in the picture at some stage.

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What did Johannes Mösmang do at Bayern Munich?

For a long time he worked as integration officer, later as head player liaison officer and, in the end, he also worked in scouting. His long list of jobs included picking up new signings from the airport, showing them around, helping them deal with the authorities, translating when needed and simply being there for them. With some later arrivals, Mösmang is said to have already been in contact via Instagram before Bayern's officials had officially approached them. The player liaison officer as door-opener. Picture Mösmang as a good listener and a gifted player whisperer who understood very well how modern football works.

Now the former "girl for everything" at Bayern (Mösmang on Mösmang) is chief executive of a top-flight club in Portugal and negotiating player transfers with his former bosses. At the end of July, Lovro Zvoranek, who had been loaned by Bayern Munich to Sturm Graz and Grasshoppers Zurich in recent seasons, moved to Amadora for a fee of €1.5 million. Mösmang and the investor group were not yet officially in charge in the Lisbon suburb at that point because the takeover had not yet been completed, but they are said to have been involved at least in an advisory capacity since the beginning of July. The Germans are also said to have already played a part in the sale of centre-back Otavio to Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of €5 million.

What does Johannes Mösmang have to do with Bayern legend Claudio Pizarro?

Speaking at his presentation in Amadora at the end of August, Mösmang hinted that ties with the Munich club could stay close. Exchanges with Bayern would continue, "as has already happened with the arrival of Lovro Zvonarek", Mösmang said.

Portuguese journalists noted with satisfaction that he said it in good Portuguese. Mösmang speaks five languages fluently: as well as his native languages German and Spanish, he also speaks English, Portuguese and French, plus a little Italian. The man has a German father and a Peruvian mother, and he also spent three years living in Sao Paulo in Brazil in his youth, where he played football too. In the youth ranks of FC Sao Paulo, Mösmang featured in central midfield and at right-back, among others alongside former Tottenham star Lucas Moura. He did not make it as a professional, but football still became his profession.

After returning to Germany and successfully completing his Abitur, Mösmang studied law in Heidelberg and also played, among others, for Hansi Flick's hometown club FC Bammental. He arrived at Bayern through an internship arranged for him by probably Munich's most famous Peruvian, Claudio Pizarro, a long-standing and close friend of the Mösmang family.

Estrela Amadora's investors once played in a Kickbase league

Early on at Bayern Munich, one of Mösmang's jobs was helping the Portuguese Renato Sanches settle into life in Munich. Mösmang translated for Sanches, helped him with dealings with the authorities, played PlayStation with him and so on. Sanches, who, funny how these things work out, was born in Amadora, ultimately could not establish himself at Bayern even across two spells. The midfielder once seen as a super talent and future Ballon d'Or candidate is now 29 and, after plenty of twists and turns, has been without a club since this summer.

Mösmang quickly climbed the ladder at the record champions. That helps explain why the prominent quartet now in control at Estrela Amadora are so closely linked, they all know each other from Bayern Munich. More than that, they are all close to Mösmang. Social media is full of photos of Mösmang with Müller, Hummels and Hernandez. Since at least the pandemic, they have also all been playing together in a Kickbase league. In a podcast from 2021 worth listening to, Mösmang tells the creators of the fantasy football app about his path and about the Kickbase enthusiasm shared by him, Hummels, Müller and Co. Now the Kickbase mates are taking it a step further, from fantasy football into real management.

Why is Liga Portugal so interesting for investors?

Why Portugal? The reasons are obvious. Liga Portugal, naturally above all thanks to its strongest clubs Benfica, Sporting and FC Porto, is not all that far off Europe's top five leagues. The sporting level is comparable with the Belgian and Dutch leagues and in any case better than that of the Austrian Bundesliga. In UEFA's five-year ranking, the league currently sits sixth behind Ligue 1.

There is also a business model in Portuguese football that is especially lucrative for investors, as the clubs have always seen themselves as development and selling clubs. The scouting and player development structures are of a high standard, and the Portuguese operators also bring a certain knack for negotiation. "The ten most successful clubs outside Benfica, Porto and Sporting have together generated a positive transfer balance of more than €700 million over ten years. That is no hidden gem, that is the country's business model," said Felix Krüger, once Max Eberl's right-hand man as sports coordinator at RB Leipzig and now president of Portuguese fourth-tier club Sintrense, recently told the Münchner Merkur.

Mösmang also spelled out the advantages of the Portuguese league. There are "no restrictions on the signing of non-EU foreigners. That means: I can sign players from every part of the world". That is presumably the plan, with Amadora set to become a springboard for talents from football development countries. This summer, though, the arrivals initially came from Serbia, the new captain Stefan Lekovic, 22, from Red Star Belgrade, Spain, Joan Jordan, 32, from Sevilla, France, Lucas Mincarelli, 22, from Montpellier, and Germany, alongside the already mentioned Zvoranek, Stuttgart loanee Jeremy Arvealo and South Korean Si-Woo Yang from Fortuna Düsseldorf II.

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Who is behind the investment fund with which Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and Co bought Estrela Amadora?

So far, the start to the season has been satisfactory. The side are still unbeaten after the first four league games and sit ninth with six points. The investors from Germany have also brought a little extra interest through the turnstiles: an average of 4,691 fans have turned up for the two home games so far, compared with just 3,353 last season. Compared with Germany that naturally sounds almost cute. At Bayern, public training sessions sometimes draw bigger crowds, especially as the Estadio Jose Gomes holds only 9,288. In Portugal, though, just under 5,000 spectators is already enough for ninth place in the attendance table. Mösmang sees much greater potential. At the presentation, he announced plans to invest in infrastructure, including the stadium and training ground, but also areas such as scouting, youth academy, data and AI.

That also makes it interesting to look at the other companies the German investment fund LEAD and its sports arm ADvantage, which carried out the takeover, are invested in. Amadora are the first football club in the portfolio. Until now, the investments have mainly gone into sports tech companies. The backers behind LEAD, incidentally, come from the orbit of the Dassler family, the founding family of Adidas.

All of which means the project probably should not be underestimated. Of course, the club will probably not catch Benfica, Sporting and FC Porto, the big three of Portuguese football, on the pitch either, but the places behind them are not fixed. With five Portuguese clubs currently able to play in international competition, there is room for an investor-backed club with ambition.

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What are Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels supposed to do at Estrela Amadora?

Recent years have shown how quickly things can move for a strategically smart underdog, with Como 1907 in Italy the obvious example. When a British fund took them over in 2019 with money from Indonesia, the club were still in the fourth tier. After three promotions and the arrivals of former professionals Cesc Fabregas, now also Como coach and courted by half of Europe, and Thierry Henry, Como have now celebrated their Champions League debut against RB Leipzig.

Compared with Como, that feels like an old-school investor club. Hollywood celebrities have certainly not been seen around the energy-drink footballers yet, and RB are hardly viewed as a tourist attraction either. While RB Leipzig were founded primarily to advertise a product, Como 1907 want to build a brand of their own and sell it. So far they have done so with considerable success. And of course at RB it is not former world stars of football who are calling the shots, let alone holding shares in the club.

At Amadora too, Müller, Hummels, Sommer and Hernandez are to be involved in the day-to-day business.

"We want expertise in all areas. Yann is responsible for the goalkeepers, Mats for the defence and Thomas for the attack. Their main help is in the assessment of players and potential new signings," Mösmang told Bayerischen Rundfunk. The investors are meant to say "whether they are for or against a signing. Naturally, though, they also help with networking and public image. They are involved in talks with players as well. For them, it is a first level at which they can really test themselves in management."

Hummels confirms that. The investment is an important step, "to find out for myself which is the right job in football for me in future", he told Spiegel.

Among the fans too, Como rather than Leipzig seems to be the model. "I won't convince any Portuguese person who supports Sporting, Benfica or Porto. But I believe I can convince many people outside Portugal to become Estrela fans," says Mösmang.

Have Estrela Amadora ever won a title?

Becoming the fans' second-favourite club is something several clubs have been chasing recently. The public love stories of ascent, and that was true long before social media existed, even if the mechanics of social networks have clearly intensified the phenomenon. If a previously little-known club from Portugal were suddenly to make waves now, the hope goes, completely new possibilities would open up. It is the Bodö/Glimt phenomenon.

Like Bayern's first Champions League opponents this season, Amadora have not been far removed from financial trouble themselves. In 2010, the team were even completely withdrawn from competition, and after a merger with a third-tier club in 2020, the club got its old name back. The club have therefore not yet won an official title. Even the predecessor club with the same name has only one Portuguese Cup win from 1989/990 in its honours list. Plenty of room for improvement.