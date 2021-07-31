‘The striker's striker’ – Dortmund’s Moukoko hails Haaland

The Cameroon-born star showers the Norwegian attacker with praise as he prepares for another season with the Black and Yellow

Youssoufa Moukoko has described his Borussia Dortmund teammate, striker Erling Haaland, as a complete striker who always fights for the team.

The Cameroon-born youngster, who made his professional debut for Dortmund last season, has revealed he is impressed by the Norwegian, who is the lead striker for the German side.

“Erling is the striker's striker. He scores goals, he fights, he works. He always wants to win, even in training. With this attitude he helps the team,” Moukoko said as quoted by Fussball.News.

The 16-year-old managed 15 appearances for Dortmund last season, scoring three goals, and his target in the new campaign is to prove himself by scoring more goals and providing assists.

"I want to collect more game minutes than in my first season, score more goals, provide more assists,” Moukoko continued.

“I always want to be there when the team needs me. Of course, it will be difficult. But I have to trust my abilities. I need playing time. And I'm sure I will get more playing time.”

Moukoko became the youngest Bundesliga debutant in history at the age of 16 years and one day in Dortmund's away game at Hertha BSC on November 21 last year.

Following his appearance, he became the youngest player in league history, breaking the previous record set by Nuri Sahin, who made his debut at 16 years and 334 days.

Moukoko has also revealed his target for the new campaign is to help the team to win the league title.

“Our captain Marco Reus has already said that we can play for the title. That’s why I want to become German champions and win the trophy,” added the youngster, who also wants clinch the Champions League.

“If we believe in ourselves, we can achieve a lot in the Champions League too.”

Moukoko made his Champions League debut on December 8, 2020, when he came off the bench in Dortmund's clash with Zenit St Petersburg, to become the youngest player to ever appear in the competition at the age of 16 years and 18 days.

The record was previously held by Nigeria's Celestine Babayaro, who played for Belgian club Anderlecht against Steaua Bucuresti at the age of 16 years and 87 days.