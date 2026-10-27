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FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026AFP
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

"The stain of defeat will never be erased": Argentina mocks Kane's Ballon d'Or crowning

H. Kane
L. Messi
England vs Argentina
England
Argentina
World Cup
England
Argentina
US

The Argentines refuse to acknowledge the English striker's superiority

Harry Kane's 2026 Ballon d'Or triumph has split the global media, and the Argentine press refused to accept the Bayern Munich striker's superiority. For them, Lionel Messi remains the best in the world, fifth-place finish or not.

Argentine newspaper "Olé" went sarcastic on its front page this Tuesday morning. The headline read: "Aunkane ganes o pierdas", a play on Kane's name, driving home the point that Messi will stay top in Argentine eyes whatever the vote says.

غلاف صحيفة أوليه

The newspaper wrote: "Messi is always the best for us, even if the Europeans chose the Bayern Munich player and gave the greatest legend in history a modest fifth place."

Casting doubt on the vote wasn't enough for the Argentine press. They also dug up the last World Cup semi-final, when Argentina knocked England out, branding that defeat a permanent black mark on Kane's career.

The newspaper said: "The stigma of defeat to Messi and Argentina in the semi-final will never be erased. Nevertheless, Leo Messi will remain the best for us, and the World Cup proved that once again."

Kane won the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of France's Kylian Mbappé in second and Spain's Lamine Yamal in third. Rodri came fourth, with Messi down in fifth.

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