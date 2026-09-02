"The spirit of the game is not for sale": three European federations move officially against Infantino

Gianni Infantino faces a fresh challenge. Three European nations have taken an official step against the FIFA president.

The institutional crisis at FIFA continues to cast a shadow over European football. Finland, Sweden and Denmark sent a letter today, Wednesday, to European Commissioner Glenn Micallef, expressing their "grave concern" over recent developments in international football and calling for greater coordination between European institutions and national federations.

According to the newspaper "Sport", the document carries three signatures: Ari Lahti, president of the Finnish federation, Jesper Møller, president of the Danish federation, and Simon Åström, president of the Swedish federation. All three federations are calling for the European sporting model, one built on an open structure, sporting merit, democratic participation and economic solidarity.

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Their criticism, once again, lands squarely on FIFA. The Scandinavian federations claim that in recent months they have denounced "shortcomings in governance, transparency and decision-making" within the governing body of world football.

One project draws particular fire: "FIFA Forward Enterprise", the controversial scheme that was paving the way for private-sector investors to enter FIFA's competitions and commercial activities.

The three federations argue that private capital acquiring stakes in FIFA's business, alongside a procedure they consider to lack transparency, consultation and democratic support, raised a fundamental question. Who really controls the future of world football?

FIFA withdrew the plan, but Finland, Sweden and Denmark warn that the underlying problem remains: "The proposal was withdrawn, but the questions it raised have not disappeared."

They also believe FIFA cannot demand transparency, integrity and democratic accountability from clubs, leagues and national federations while lower standards are accepted at the summit of world football.

As they put it, "decisions of major importance to world football cannot be taken without the appropriate involvement of FIFA's elected bodies and its member federations".

A request to hold a meeting in Brussels

The three presidents have now officially requested to travel to Brussels and meet Commissioner Micallef and members of his cabinet. The meeting aims to discuss the latest developments within FIFA, and how European political institutions and sporting organisations can cooperate to protect the model of football governance.

They also point to the precedent of the 2021 European Super League, when coordination between the federations and European policymakers helped to halt the project. Recent events, the Nordic federations argue, show that this cooperation remains necessary.

A blunt warning closes the document, one that captures the deep concern within a section of European football over FIFA's governance: "Together we must ensure that the soul of football is never put up for sale again".

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