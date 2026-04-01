The Spanish government on anti-Islamic racism: We are dealing with a backward minority… and the national team is no exception

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has strongly condemned the racist incident that occurred during the friendly match between the Spanish and Egyptian national teams, which took place yesterday, Tuesday, at the RCDE Stadium (Espanyol’s ground) in Barcelona, as part of both teams’ preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

The match ended in a goalless draw (0-0), but was marred by regrettable incidents, with a group of fans chanting anti-Muslim slogans and booing during the Egyptian national anthem.

Stadium officials intervened on more than one occasion to warn the fans, whilst the Catalan police have launched an investigation into the incident, which has been described as “Islamophobia and xenophobia”.

Sánchez said in a tweet posted on his official account on X: “Yesterday’s incident in Cornellà is unacceptable and must not be repeated. We cannot allow a backward minority to tarnish the image of Spain, a pluralistic and tolerant country, and the national football team and its fans are no exception.”

He expressed his full support for the athletes who were subjected to these attacks, praising all those who contribute respectfully to building a better society, saying: “I offer my sincere support to the athletes who suffered as a result of this incident, and I salute everyone who contributes, through their respect, to making our country a better place.”

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The Spanish Football Federation and national team coach Luis de la Fuente, along with prominent players such as Pedri and Lamine Yamal (who confirmed he is Muslim and described the chants as “ignorant and racist”), have strongly condemned this behaviour, emphasising that it does not represent the values of sport or the Spanish people.

This incident comes as both teams prepare for the 2026 World Cup finals, with the Egyptian team seeking to gain experience against strong European sides, whilst the Spanish team (European champions) continues to build its young squad in preparation for major competitions.