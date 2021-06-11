The South African Freestyle Championships 2021: Top-8 Highlights

Here are the highlights from Top-8 battles of the ongoing freestyle championships

Here are the highlights from this week's Top-8 battles of the 2021 South African Freestyle Football Championships.

Two of the quarter-finals concluded on Thursday with a couple of cracking battles. Watch the highlights from those games:

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝 𝘼𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙮𝙡𝙚 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥𝙨 💥



🔔Last 8️⃣ 🅑🅐🅣🅣🅛🅔 🥊@Mjepa12 vs @Josiasnnete



You've seen them freestyle - but who did it better? 🤔

You decide 👇👇 #ZAFreestyle#hitecsa#GoalZA pic.twitter.com/QX3aZ0qnZZ — Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 10, 2021

The action continued to Friday where Siyabonga Kubheka took on Mzwandile and 2020 runner-up Rishaad Ebrahim squared off with Gcina.

Goal will continue to publish the winners of each round, all details and selected videos in their different platforms.

There will also be a competition for readers where we will be giving away SIX prizes worth R1000 each.