The South African Freestyle Championships 2021: Top-8 Highlights
Last Updated
Here are the highlights from this week's Top-8 battles of the 2021 South African Freestyle Football Championships.
Two of the quarter-finals concluded on Thursday with a couple of cracking battles. Watch the highlights from those games:
Editors' Picks
The action continued to Friday where Siyabonga Kubheka took on Mzwandile and 2020 runner-up Rishaad Ebrahim squared off with Gcina.
Goal will continue to publish the winners of each round, all details and selected videos in their different platforms.
There will also be a competition for readers where we will be giving away SIX prizes worth R1000 each.