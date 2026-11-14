Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Kevin De Bruyne could leave SSC Napoli sooner than expected. His wife Michele has spoken to Belgian magazine NINA about plans to return to Belgium.

Michele De Bruyne has now spoken publicly about the couple's plans to leave Italy with their three children: "Of course, we think about the future together. And more and more often we say to each other: We're going to move to Limburg. The sooner we get there, the better."

Naples' weather and food appeal to the family, but De Bruyne's huge popularity makes everyday life difficult. "Kevin leads a very restricted life in Naples. It's not particularly pleasant for him. We also can't do anything together as a family in the city. That's the other side of the coin, isn't it?" his wife said.

Michele De Bruyne continued: "It was different in Manchester. Where we lived, people saw us so often that it was no longer anything special. We could go out without a single photo being taken of us. That's impossible in Naples."

Advertisement Advertisement

After the Belgian international won numerous titles during his career, Michele said the family's priorities are shifting: "At some point, football is no longer the priority. You've already won everything, you've already achieved everything. Why would you turn your children's lives upside down?"

Getty Images

Related Topics

Kevin De Bruyne did not see eye to eye with Antonio Conte at Napoli

The 35-year-old midfielder's difficult spell at Napoli began before this season. Coach Max Allegri's side currently sit just tenth in the Serie A table.

De Bruyne joined Napoli with high expectations in the summer of 2025. After a decade in England, the playmaker signed a two-year contract and became one of the league's top earners.

Advertisement

But De Bruyne struggled under both then-coach Antonio Conte and his successor Allegri. He also faced physical setbacks and reports of dressing-room tensions with team-mates, but Conte's tactical approach frustrated him in particular.

"It was difficult for me because Conte has a completely different idea of football from mine," De Bruyne told the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad in July. "I never had the opportunity to play in my favourite position," he added. Asked whether he was glad Conte had called it quits in the summer, De Bruyne replied: "Yes. From my point of view, he didn't have to stay."

Advertisement

In 36 competitive appearances for Napoli so far, the Belgian has scored nine goals and set up six. De Telegraaf recently reported that PSV Eindhoven were interested in a winter transfer for De Bruyne. His contract in Italy runs until the end of the season.