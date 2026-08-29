"The players will not be speaking to the media. The players have taken this decision because of an internal problem at the club. The coach, who has nothing to do with it, will not comment on it." Athletic Club issued this statement immediately before the press conference after Barcelona's 2-0 home win against Bilbao late on Thursday evening.

Edin Terzic, appointed by the traditional Basque club this summer, was "the coach" not supposed to comment on the events. A few weeks into the job, he is already dealing with several problems.

Terzic did address the second competitive defeat in the second game of the season, took responsibility for the poor start and stayed optimistic, combative and convinced by the ability of his team.

The 3-1 home defeat to Sevilla in the opener was a bitter disappointment. A 2-0 loss to Hansi Flick's star-studded side, with World Cup winner and marquee signing Rodri also making his debut, was probably easier to take.

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Bilbao stars resort to a media boycott

Missing from Terzic's comments was any mention of his players' media boycott. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon was at the centre of it, named his side's best player and due to be interviewed, only to blank the journalists.

The reason soon emerged. As journalist Nico Rodriguez said on the football talk show El Chringuito , things are going badly wrong behind the scenes at Athletic. The president's cost-cutting drive has angered the players.

"The reason is a series of savings measures that president Jon Uriarte has decided on and which affect the daily routine of the first team, but also the youth department," Rodriguez said. "The situation escalated on the day the president decided to scrap the complimentary tickets the players' family members and friends could use to attend matches."

Talks between squad and club leadership remain fruitless

Relations had hardened on both sides. President and players, journalist Edu Velasco revealed, would "not even look each other in the eye any more. It is a populist measure, because at San Mames there are - with few exceptions - no sell-out matches. It is pure window dressing!"

Talks followed between the squad council and the club's management, but they led nowhere, which is why the players have now resorted to a boycott.

Bilbao and Terzic get their next chance to pick up their first points of the season away to Celta Vigo on Sunday evening. Whether, how and when the internal differences can be resolved remains to be seen.