Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

Translated by

"The situation escalated": former Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic faces a poor start on the pitch and internal disputes in Bilbao

LaLiga
Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao
E. Terzic

Two defeats at the start of the season and an apparently poisoned atmosphere between the club’s leadership and the team: Edin Terzic’s fresh start in Bilbao is proving to be more than bumpy.

"The players will not be speaking to the media. The players have taken this decision because of an internal problem at the club. The coach, who has nothing to do with it, will not comment on it." Athletic Club issued this statement immediately before the press conference after Barcelona's 2-0 home win against Bilbao late on Thursday evening.

Edin Terzic, appointed by the traditional Basque club this summer, was "the coach" not supposed to comment on the events. A few weeks into the job, he is already dealing with several problems.

Terzic did address the second competitive defeat in the second game of the season, took responsibility for the poor start and stayed optimistic, combative and convinced by the ability of his team.

The 3-1 home defeat to Sevilla in the opener was a bitter disappointment. A 2-0 loss to Hansi Flick's star-studded side, with World Cup winner and marquee signing Rodri also making his debut, was probably easier to take.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ATHLETIC BILBAOGetty Images


Bilbao stars resort to a media boycott

Missing from Terzic's comments was any mention of his players' media boycott. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon was at the centre of it, named his side's best player and due to be interviewed, only to blank the journalists.

The reason soon emerged. As journalist Nico Rodriguez said on the football talk show El Chringuito , things are going badly wrong behind the scenes at Athletic. The president's cost-cutting drive has angered the players.

"The reason is a series of savings measures that president Jon Uriarte has decided on and which affect the daily routine of the first team, but also the youth department," Rodriguez said. "The situation escalated on the day the president decided to scrap the complimentary tickets the players' family members and friends could use to attend matches."

Talks between squad and club leadership remain fruitless

Relations had hardened on both sides. President and players, journalist Edu Velasco revealed, would "not even look each other in the eye any more. It is a populist measure, because at San Mames there are - with few exceptions - no sell-out matches. It is pure window dressing!"

Talks followed between the squad council and the club's management, but they led nowhere, which is why the players have now resorted to a boycott.

Bilbao and Terzic get their next chance to pick up their first points of the season away to Celta Vigo on Sunday evening. Whether, how and when the internal differences can be resolved remains to be seen.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google