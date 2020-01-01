The secret to Jele's longevity at Orlando Pirates revealed

Mahlakgane is optimistic that the veteran centre back will get his chance to lift a trophy at Bucs

The secret to captain Happy Jele's longevity at the Soweto giants has been revealed by his agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane.

The 33-year-old defender is the longest-serving player in the current Bucs squad having the joined the Soweto giants in 2006 from Mpumalanga-based side Walter Stars.

Since then Jele has remained a loyal servant to the Houghton-based side and he has enjoyed a lot of success with the team over the years.

However, the former Bafana Bafana international is yet to lift a major trophy since he was appointed club captain in August 2017.

Thulani Hlatshwayo was the one, who lifted the MTN8 trophy after Pirates edged out Bloemfontein 2-1 in the final earlier this month with Jele missing due to illness.

Mahlakgane says Jele always puts the team first hence his longevity at the four-time Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

"One of Jele's secrets to staying with Pirates for more than a decade is always putting the team first," Mahlakgane told Isolezwe.

"Yes, he would have been happy to lift the MTN8 [trophy], but there was nothing he could do, he was not there on the day of the game. The coach [Josef Zinnbauer] revealed [that] he was ill.

"We don't know how this season will end, maybe there is another trophy that Pirates will win and Jele will get a chance."

The arrival of Hlatshwayo at Pirates prior to the start of the current season has seen Jele struggle for game time.

Zinnbauer has opted for Hlatshwayo and Ntsikelelo Nyauza as his preferred centre backs thus far this term.

As a result, Jele has played four competitive matches including two substitute appearances in the MTN8 against and .

The lanky player, who is one of the decorated Pirates players in the PSL era, signed a new one-year deal with the club at the beginning of the current season.

Jele has won eight major trophies with the Buccaneers namely; two PSL titles, three MTN8 trophies, two Nedbank Cups and the Telkom Knockout.

He was a key member of the Pirates team which made history by winning three major trophies in a single season back to back between 2010 and 2012.