Paris Saint-Germain sent a strong message to their rivals in Ligue 1. A two-goal reply saw off Lyon, confirming the champions' superiority and snatching top spot in the table as their remarkable winning run rolled on.

The Parisian side overcame their guests Lyon 2-0 on Monday evening at the Parc des Princes in the eighth round of Ligue 1.

Luis Enrique's men waited until the closing stages to settle it. Senny Mayulu opened the scoring in the 72nd minute, before Mika Gotz doubled the lead in the 84th to secure an important win for the hosts.

That victory lifted Paris Saint-Germain to the top of Ligue 1 on 17 points, one clear of second-placed Rennes. Lyon, meanwhile, stayed stuck on 14 points in fifth, one point behind Lille and Monaco in third and fourth respectively.









French network "Stats Foot" revealed a striking statistic that underlines Paris Saint-Germain's knack for settling matches after the break: the team have scored 13 of their 16 Ligue 1 goals this season from the 60th minute onwards.

The network added that Paris Saint-Germain have won their last 8 official matches, their best run since the stretch between January and March 2025, when they racked up 10 consecutive victories.















