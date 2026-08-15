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Al Ittihad v Al Shabab - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

The secret is in the number 5: the curse of immortality prevents Al-Ittihad from winning its opening Roshan matches

Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood
Al Ittihad
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

"The Tigers" fall into the trap

Al-Ittihad couldn't shake off an old curse that has haunted their opening matches in the Saudi Roshn League, held at bay this time by Al-Khaleej. The secret lies in the number 5.

Al-Ittihad fell into the trap of a 1-1 draw with visitors Al-Khaleej at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Saturday, in the first round of the Roshn League.

According to statistics network "Opta", Al-Ittihad once again failed to extend their run of consecutive victories in Roshn League openers.

"The Dean" had won the opening match in each of the previous four seasons of the Roshn League, matching what they achieved on two previous occasions in the professional era, the last of which came between 2013 and 2016.

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King Cup
Al Najma crest
Al Najma
ANA
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
King Cup
Jeddah crest
Jeddah
JED
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK

Beating Al-Khaleej would have delivered a fifth straight victory in openers, a number never before reached in the club's history. They fell short.

The result also means Al-Ittihad have now failed to beat Al-Khaleej in their last three meetings: two in the Roshn League and one in the semi-final of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.

"The Tigers" played the final half-hour a man down. Portuguese defender Danilo Pereira was sent off in the 58th minute, dismissed straight away after a VAR review for kicking an Al-Khaleej player off the ball.

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