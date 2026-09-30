England captain Harry Kane believes that his Three Lions team-mate Anthony Gordon's move to Barcelona has given him great confidence and taken him to new levels.

Gordon scored England's opening goal in their 2-0 win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday. That's three goals in his last three matches for his country.

The goals tell only part of the story. His electric pace and relentless running in behind made him Thomas Tuchel's biggest attacking threat across these matches, according to the Daily Mail.

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Harry Kane said of Gordon, after the win over the Czech Republic: "The move to Barcelona has helped him. Sometimes going to a big club like that gives you more self-confidence and pride. You feel that you belong on the biggest stage, and he has carried that feeling into his performances with England."

Barcelona paid 69 million pounds to sign Gordon from Newcastle before the World Cup, where the 25-year-old shone on England's left wing. He scored against Argentina in the World Cup semi-final and against world champions Spain at Wembley on Saturday in the Nations League, then headed home against the Czech Republic to take his international tally to four goals in 25 matches.

Kane added: "He made the difference. He always looks to play directly and to be the one who puts us ahead, and he finished superbly too. Those touches are not easy and he executed them perfectly. He is an important player for us now."

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Trent Alexander-Arnold provided the decisive assist for Gordon's goal with a wonderful ball on his first start under Thomas Tuchel.

His path has not enjoyed the same lift since he left Liverpool for Real Madrid in 2025. This match, though, was a reminder of his creative ability from right-back, especially against a team that played with 10 men for more than an hour. That left the Real Madrid man with little defensive work.

Kane said: "Trent is exceptional. The passes, the shots and the crosses, and defensively he was superb too. You know he is a wonderful player. Trent has to keep his head down and continue to work hard. He has been excellent in the camp so far, the way he trains and pushes himself and those around him. He is showing the manager that he wants to be here, that he wants to be in this team, and he delivered a wonderful performance."