Mohamed Salah didn't wait for his first match with Trabzonspor to send a message to the fans. He did it the moment he pulled on the club's shirt, picking an unusual number that carries a meaning far beyond football for the people of the Turkish city.

Photos and video posted by Trabzonspor's official account on Wednesday showed Salah wearing the club's shirt aboard the plane to Turkey, ready to undergo a medical and sign his official contract. On his back: the number 61.

The choice sparked widespread questions. Was this the number he would wear next season for the Turkish club, especially given that the Egypt captain wore 11 throughout his Liverpool years?

As it turned out, 61 was simply an opening message from the Egyptian star, one loaded with historic symbolism for the city of Trabzon. The number is the province code in the Turkish car registration plate system.

Over the years, that number has become one of the city's most prominent symbols of identity and belonging. You'll find it in the names of shops and on social media accounts, and a Trabzonspor shirt bearing 61 holds a special place in the hearts of the club's fans.

The club documented Salah's journey with a video clip, in which the player addressed the fans directly: "Trabzon, are you ready? I am here, see you soon. Wherever we are, Trabzon is here."

Earlier reports had suggested Salah would take the number 11 shirt. The next few hours will settle exactly which number the Egyptian King wears on his new journey.

At 34, Salah is embarking on a fresh experience with Trabzonspor after joining on a free transfer following the end of his Liverpool contract.

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