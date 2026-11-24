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Real Madrid duo Federico Valverde and Thibaut Courtois have revealed the instructions José Mourinho gave his players at half-time against PSV. The interval brought a dramatic change in Real Madrid's performance, as they turned a deficit into a resounding victory.

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Real Madrid trailed PSV 1-0 in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu, on matchday five of the Champions League league phase, before roaring back after the break with five goals to win 5-1 and keep their perfect record in the competition intact (15 points).

Valverde and Courtois have lifted the lid on what went on in the dressing room, explaining how Mourinho's words and tactical notes transformed the side. Madrid had struggled against the Dutch side's pressing in the first half. After the interval, they looked a completely different team.

Valverde reveals Mourinho's words in the dressing room

Valverde called Real Madrid's second-half display outstanding. But he stressed that the team must start matches with the same intensity and focus from the first minute, rather than waiting until they fall behind to react.

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The Uruguayan told Marca: "Our second half was outstanding. That's how we have to start, from the first minute. They played very well, they weren't put under any pressure and they played patiently, and that showed clearly. When you start a match with less intensity in this competition, it shows."

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The players understood exactly what the Portuguese coach wanted at half-time, Valverde explained. Mourinho demanded more effort and a better performance, especially as the team had run into a similar problem in an earlier match against Celta Vigo.

He added: "We players understand what he was saying. We have to put in more effort and we have to improve. It happened to us against Celta, another team who know how to play with the ball, and today the same thing happened, but we knew how to react."

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Valverde was central to the comeback. His equaliser dragged Madrid back into the match and paved the way for the turnaround, before the hosts kept up the pressure and scored four more goals to settle the contest.

He also highlighted the impact of Jude Bellingham's second-half introduction. Madrid had been struggling to keep the ball behind PSV's midfield until the England international arrived, giving them control of the game and helping them push forward more effectively.

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He said: "We were having a really hard time keeping the ball behind their midfielders. When Jude came on, he gave us peace of mind and we were able to play much better. That's a credit to the whole team."

Vinicius Junior's goal, which ended his scoring drought, also delighted Valverde, who was happy to see his team-mate enjoying his football and getting his confidence back.

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He added: "It gives me great pleasure that he played like that, that he managed to score and that he enjoyed it. He's had a lot of games where he wasn't at his best, and today, as his friend, I'm really happy for him."

As for his own role, Valverde said he enjoys playing at full-back and feels more comfortable when the coach shows faith in him. He wants to keep developing and give his best for the team.

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Courtois explains why Real Madrid struggled against PSV's pressing

Thibaut Courtois pinpointed the main problem in the first half. The goalkeeper said Madrid didn't carry out the coach's instructions as required, particularly when it came to moving, pressing and running to counter PSV's man-marking approach.

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If not every player moves and puts in the necessary effort, the Belgian argued, the coach's ideas become impossible to carry out, especially against a team who press their opponents man-for-man. That gave PSV the chance to create a string of dangerous opportunities.

He added: "We didn't all run and do what the coach asks. It becomes impossible, especially against a team who press you man-for-man. If you don't move and run, they'll miss two or three clear-cut chances, then score from penalties, and let's see if I can save any of them. I try hard to get into the heads of the penalty takers."

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At the break, Courtois explained, Mourinho used video footage to point out the players' mistakes and compare them with the way PSV were putting their own ideas into practice on the pitch.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper said: "From the images he shows us on the screen at half-time, it's clear that we're not doing things properly, while they are. That changes the way we play, and the second half was good."

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The early equaliser proved a key turning point, according to Courtois. It gave the team an extra boost to keep pressing, and Jude Bellingham's superb goal then ended the Dutch side's hopes of a comeback.

Courtois went on to explain Mourinho's instructions: "He told us that if we scored a goal in the 50th minute or earlier, it would be easier, but if the ball didn't go in, it would be more difficult. The first goal came quickly, then a great goal from Jude, and we finished them off on the counter-attack."