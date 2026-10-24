Kalidou Koulibaly has lifted the lid on how Al-Hilal edged Al-Qadsiah when the two sides met on Friday in matchday 11 of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

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Al-Hilal came through 3-2. The first half finished level at 1-1, and that scoreline left Italian coach Simone Inzaghi fuming. He wanted his side to pile on the goals, as Koulibaly later explained.

Speaking to the media, the Senegalese defender said: "Inzaghi was angry with the players between the two halves of the match, and he spoke to us in the dressing room about the necessity of scoring in the second half."

He added: "Inzaghi told us that our team could have scored as many goals as possible in the first half, but the team did not do that, and he asked us to impose our control and not lose the ball, which is what happened and we claimed the points of the match."

The win sends Al-Hilal top of the Roshn League on 27 points, two clear of Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah.