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Al Ittihad v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

The secret behind En-Nesyri: Vitesse swallows Al-Nassr with a magic card

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
J. Wissing
Y. En-Nesyri
Saudi Arabia
Germany
Morocco

What happened in the Clasico?

The Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad Clásico served up a series of wonderful, thrilling moments. The most notable came when German coach Jens Wissing sent a note of instructions to "the Dean's" captain Danilo Pereira during the match.

Read also: A new curse: Wissing, Al-Nassr's terrifying "nightmare" in 112 days
Al-Ittihad claimed a valuable 2-1 win at Al-Nassr's expense, in the match held at the "Al-Inma" stadium as part of the round 5 fixtures of the Roshn League.

The final minutes brought a raft of tactical changes from the German coach. Chief among them was the introduction of Muhannad Al-Shanqiti, primarily a right-back, to shut down the left side (Al-Nassr's right) that "the Global one" was targeting to attack Al-Ittihad.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

Wissing did not stop there. He asked Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri to carry out various defensive roles, drifting to the same threatening right side.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Abha crest
Abha
ABH

By the final whistle the system had shifted to five at the back with four players in the centre. That change thwarted most of Al-Nassr's attacks, backed by the brilliance of Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajković.

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