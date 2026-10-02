France drew 1-1 with their Italian guests at the Stade de France today, Friday, in the third round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

According to the statistics network "Opta", France failed to win after opening the scoring for the first time in an official match since September 2024, when they lost 3-1 to Italy themselves. Bradley Barcola had put them ahead after just 13 seconds.

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The first half ended goalless. Michael Olise then opened the scoring for France in the 55th minute, Rayan Cherki rolling a free-kick short to him before he struck it with his left foot off the crossbar and into the net.

Italy hit back 13 minutes later. Bastoni pounced on a glaring error from Lucas Da Cunha, who botched a pass from Rabiot. The Azzurri defender stole the ball high up the pitch, raced towards goal and beat Mike Maignan.

That took Bastoni to two goals in this edition of the Nations League. He had also netted the opener against Turkey days earlier, when Italy won 4-1.

France's draw lifted them to 7 points at the top of Group One, ahead of runners-up Belgium on 6 and Italy third on 4. Turkey prop up the standings without a single point.