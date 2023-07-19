The scars of losing the PSL title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day still cut deep for Kaizer Chiefs legend Bernard Parker

Bernard Parker details the mood in Kaizer Chiefs' dressing room when they lost the PSL title on the last day.

Parker recalls Chiefs' nightmare four seasons ago

He details what happened in the dressing room

Parker will release a book later this year

WHAT HAPPENED: In the 2019/20 season, Chiefs led the Premier Soccer League for the better part of the season only to slip up on the final day and allow rivals Sundowns to sneak in and clinch the title.

It was a disastrous day for Amakhosi as they only needed to beat Baroka FC to win the title. Khama Billiat scored first but the Glamour Boys let their lead slip and saw Baroka holding them to a catastrophic 1-1 draw. Parker - Chiefs' top goalscorer in the PSL era - remembers the day very well and admits that the dagger is still in the heart.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I could not see what the dressing room looked like. My head was in my hands looking down into the ground. It was so quiet where you could even hear a pin drop.

"No one could speak because usually after the game we would pray but we stood so long in that change room, guys did not want to go shower. No one wanted to do anything, we were all numb. It felt like a sword that went through the heart," Parker told the Nkululeko n Cultr podcast.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have not won a trophy in eight seasons now as Parker was part of the team that last collected silverware for Amakhosi. The Naturena-based side have been known to mount a challenge for league honours. The TS Galaxy star predicts that Sundowns are likely to retain the PSL crown for the seventh time on the spin.

"It can be possible because they have built a strong foundation and they have set themselves high standards and it seems that the players are keeping those high standards.

"No matter who is on the field, they keep the same pressure and they have created a strong culture, It would be difficult to knock them off the top this coming season," said Parker.

WHAT'S NEXT: Parker is set to release his book later this year and will continue to play in the PSL with The Rockets next season.