Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Manchester City v Coventry City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

The Saudi league snatched his rival: the "phenomenal" Haaland imposes his dominance on the Premier League

Manchester City vs Coventry City
Manchester City
Coventry City
Premier League
E. Haaland
England
Norway

Complete dominance since 2022

Erling Haaland keeps proving he is one of the most dangerous strikers in the Premier League. And not just with his feet. His head is a weapon too, with his numbers topping the list of scorers from aerial balls since he first arrived at Manchester City.

The Norwegian put City ahead against Coventry City 26 minutes into their third-round meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

Figures from Squawka show Haaland leads the way for the most headed goals in the Premier League since he joined City in the 2022-2023 season, with a tally of 20.

Former Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, who joined Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia this summer, sits second on 16 headed goals. Chris Wood follows on 13, while Casemiro and Virgil van Dijk share fourth place with 11 apiece.

His season started with two goals in the opening two rounds, one against Bournemouth and one against Crystal Palace, before he came up against Coventry in the third.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google