Erling Haaland keeps proving he is one of the most dangerous strikers in the Premier League. And not just with his feet. His head is a weapon too, with his numbers topping the list of scorers from aerial balls since he first arrived at Manchester City.

The Norwegian put City ahead against Coventry City 26 minutes into their third-round meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

Figures from Squawka show Haaland leads the way for the most headed goals in the Premier League since he joined City in the 2022-2023 season, with a tally of 20.

Former Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, who joined Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia this summer, sits second on 16 headed goals. Chris Wood follows on 13, while Casemiro and Virgil van Dijk share fourth place with 11 apiece.

His season started with two goals in the opening two rounds, one against Bournemouth and one against Crystal Palace, before he came up against Coventry in the third.