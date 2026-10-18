Simone Inzaghi has declared Al Hilal ready for Al Hazem in the 10th round of the Saudi league, stressing the importance of continuing their technical development and boosting their attacking effectiveness. Salem Al Dawsari's involvement, though, remains undecided.

Speaking at the press conference before the game, the Italian called Al Hazem a distinguished side who performed strongly in their last match despite losing it. Every fixture demands proper preparation, he said, and Al Hilal must keep improving from one game to the next.

Six Al Hilal players have scored more than three goals apiece, and Inzaghi leaned on that statistic to underline the range of attacking solutions at his disposal. The goals can come from the forwards or from midfield.

"We have many tools to score goals, whether through the forwards or the midfielders, and we are working on making everyone capable of scoring," he added, stressing that his staff want to squeeze everything they can out of the resources available and sharpen the team's attacking edge.

Next matches HIL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALH

Set pieces offer the same breadth of choice. Ruben Neves is among those trusted to take them, another sign of how many different routes Al Hilal can find in attack.

There is plenty to be pleased about in the performances, the Al Hilal boss insisted, and the work goes on daily to push the side further and meet the fans' expectations. Prepare properly for every match. Keep improving the technical side.

On Al Dawsari, Inzaghi explained the winger had been ready last time out before an injury ruled him out against Al Ittihad and Al Sadd. Salem and the rest of the squad are now in a high state of readiness.

A decision on the captain's involvement against Al Hazem comes after today's training session, once his condition has been assessed and his ability to play established.

Roles and attacking positions will be judged match by match, Inzaghi said, because he has a group of players capable of contributing. Al Dawsari is one. Sommerville and Martinelli are two more.

Sultan Mandash and Nawaf Al Habashi also caught his eye as impressive alternatives. Rotation will be the policy during matches, with the staff using each player's abilities according to what the fixture demands.



