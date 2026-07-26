Andrea Pirlo's appointment as the new Italy head coach is on the brink of collapsing for good, and that is already bringing serious consequences for the federation leadership. As Gazzetta report, technical director Paolo Maldini, who only took the job around two weeks ago, is already considering resigning because of the ongoing resistance to his preferred choice.

Maldini had reportedly received assurances from newly elected federation president Giovanni Malago that he would be able to make the call on the new head coach entirely on his own. That autonomy had been seen from the outset as the key condition for the former professional to take up the role at the FIGC in the first place.

Now the federation are putting obstacles in the way of the technical director and his adviser Leonardo, and that could prove the final straw. Maldini already showed when he left AC Milan in 2023 that he makes no compromises when his freedom to act is restricted and would rather walk away immediately than accept a forced collaboration.

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Why are there reservations about Andrea Pirlo?

After Pep Guardiola's rejection, Maldini and Leonardo had originally put their trust exclusively in Pirlo. A contract until 2030 worth 1.5 million euros per season had already been prepared and was ready to sign.

While Pirlo is still under contract with United FC in the United Arab Emirates, he is waiting for the final response from Rome. Maldini had internally rejected alternatives such as Antonio Conte or Roberto Mancini immediately, arguing that Conte changes club every two years on average and Mancini had severed ties with the federation when he left in 2023.

The main formal reason for the resistance is Pirlo's links to the Russian betting provider Fonbet, for whom he appears as a global ambassador, as well as his closeness to the Russian oligarch and United FC president Sergey Lomakin. Inside federation circles, though, suspicions are growing that those political concerns are merely being used as a pretext to undermine Maldini's one-man approach.

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Conflict of interest because of the sons of Pirlo and Maldini?

Adding to the tension, the Italian daily newspaper Il Corriere della Sera has now also raised a debate over possible conflicts of interest. The sons of the two protagonists work in the advisory business: Pirlo's eldest son Nicolo works as an intermediary and scout for the agency You First, which also represents Spain's European Championship-winning coach Luis de la Fuente. Maldini's son Christian works for GR Sports, the agency of Giuseppe Riso, which in turn represents Maldini's second son Daniel.

Neither of them has yet been officially entered in the intermediary register, but the set-up is stirring memories of the summer of 2016. Back then, Davide Lippi's work as a player intermediary blocked the appointment of his father Marcello Lippi as technical director under the then federation chief Carlo Tavecchio.

For critics, the latest debate offers another line of attack, but at its core it remains a side issue in the wider conflict between Maldini and the federation leadership. If the Pirlo matter collapses for good, Maldini's chapter at the FIGC could already be over again after not even 14 days.