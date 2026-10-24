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Al Nassr v Neom SC - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

The Roshn League settles the debate over Ronaldo's goal against Al-Faisaly

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood
Al Nassr FC
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

What did the league say?

The Saudi Roshn League has settled the debate over who scored Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Al-Faisaly.

Al-Nassr beat Al-Faisaly 3-1 yesterday, Friday, at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Ronaldo was the star of the show. He scored Al-Nassr's second goal in the 49th minute, heading home a free-kick cross whipped in by his compatriot Joao Felix.

Then came the controversy. Some social media users insisted an Al-Faisaly defender had turned the ball into his own net by mistake, and that the Portuguese star had nothing to do with it.

The newspaper "Arriyadiyah" confirmed that the Saudi League Association credited the goal to Ronaldo rather than logging it as an own goal, in line with the report of match referee Abdullah Al-Owaidan.

Citing a source within the Roshn League Association, the newspaper explained that officials rely primarily on the referee's report to identify scorers, not on international websites and applications.

Any dispute with the referee's report goes forward for a possible change, and the referees' committee takes the final decision. That did not happen here.

For the Al-Nassr captain, the goal matters enormously. It was the 982nd of his career, leaving him just 18 short of becoming the first player in football history to reach the 1,000-goal mark.

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