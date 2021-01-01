The results Kaizer Chiefs need to reach the Caf Champions League quarter-finals

Already knocked out of the Nedbank Cup, the MTN8 and closer to the foot of the PSL table than the top, Africa is Amakhosi's last chance

A draw against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday evening at the FNB Stadium could potentially be crucial for Kaizer Chiefs’ hopes of staying alive in the Caf Champions League.

Success does not even have to mean winning the pan-African competition: it would be a solid achievement indeed if Amakhosi could make the last eight or even get through to the semis. Already as it stands, they’ve gone further than ever before by making it to the group stages.

Of course a win on Saturday night in Johannesburg would be even better, but having lost 4-0 to the Moroccans last time out – on neutral turf in Burkina Faso - a point would be almost as good as a win for the Soweto side.

Just in terms of confidence and morale, a draw, against one of the Africa’s giants, would suggest that progress is being made and there is still fight and togetherness in the camp.

But it’s not just the mental boost which a point would give Chiefs; it would give them a better chance at making it out of Group C and into the quarter-finals.

For one thing, it would mean that if Horoya lose away in Angola, Chiefs can qualify by holding Horoya to a draw in their final match.

As things stand, with two matches to go, Wydad have nine points, Horoya FC and Amakhosi each have five, and Petro de Luanda have just one.

On the other hand though, if Chiefs lose to Wydad and Horoya win in Angola, Gavin Hunt’s side would need to beat the Guinea side on their home turf in order to advance (the teams would end equal on eight points but Chiefs would finish above Horoya due to a superior head-to-head record, the first match between the sides having been drawn).

So there is reason for Amakhosi to remain optimistic in the face of what is going to be a stern test on Saturday evening. Even more so now that Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro are back from injury.

If things don’t work out though, a defeat could propel the team towards a miserable last two months of what has been a very disappointing campaign.