The rest of Wednesday's PSL action review: Maritzburg and Wits play out to draws, AmaZulu thrash Celtic

The Team of Choice registered their fourth consecutive draw, while the Students failed to narrow the gap on Bucs and Usuthu claimed a resounding win

The rest of Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) action promised much excitement with the likes of Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United going in search of much-needed three points.

The Students, in particular, were looking to gain some ground on leaders' Orlando Pirates, who were victorious on the night before.

However, they came up against a Golden Arrows side, buoyed on by their recent victory over Kaizer Chiefs, and Gavin Hunt’s men were forced to rue their mistakes as they threw away a two-goal lead.

Wits took the lead as early as the 13th minutes as Simon Murray found the back of the net from the penalty spot, before Gift Motupa was on hand to double Wits’ lead in the 25th minute.

The Braamfontein-based outfit dominated the first half and took a 2-0 lead into the half-time interval.

Arrows though put on a determined second-half display as Seth Parusnath scored a few minutes after the restart on the back of a quick counter-attack.

Wayde Jooste then drew the KZN-outfit level as he scored after a penalty was awarded to Arrows.

Try as both sides did, the score remained level as Wits lost out on an opportunity to close the gap on log leaders’ Orlando Pirates.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu kept their resurgence going as they thrashed Steve Komphela’s men 3-0.

After a goalless first half, Emiliano Tade netted a brace which put Usuthu ahead, before Siyabonga Nomvethe scored from a freekick in stoppage time. The free kick goal came as a double blow for Celtic as Lorenzo Gordinho was given his marching orders.

Nonetheless, the win saw AmaZulu move up to 11th place on the log.

Lastly, Maritzburg’s wait for a win continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Black Leopards. The draw though saw the Team of Choice move out of the relegation zone.

Brian Onyango struck first for Maritzburg, but his goal was eventually cancelled out by Mwape Musonda before half-time.

Neither side were able to find the breakthrough in the second half and settled for the point.