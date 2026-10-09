The referee in the spotlight: Real Madrid prepare for Villarreal amid anger over Barcelona's VAR room

Spain's technical committee of referees has handed Isidro Díaz de Mera the Real Madrid versus Villarreal clash at the Santiago Bernabéu, with Alejandro Muñiz on VAR duty. Los Blancos need a win to keep their title race with Barcelona alive.

The committee named its officiating crew a little more than 24 hours before kick-off. Díaz de Mera, of the Castilla-La Mancha association, takes charge on the pitch, while Muñiz of the Galician association runs the video room in Las Rozas.

Controversy has swirled around the officials since the recent Madrid derby. Real Madrid fans objected to several decisions, accusing the referees of failing to act on contentious incidents.

Yet the bigger talking point concerns Barcelona's meeting with Getafe, which kicks off hours before Real Madrid play. Trujillo Suárez takes the VAR role for that one. He is the official Madridistas blame for waving away a red card for Lee Kang-in after his challenge on Federico Valverde, and for not dismissing Cuti Romero after he trod on Jude Bellingham during the derby.

Real Madrid face Villarreal needing points to match Barcelona's pace, and the refereeing storm only cranks up the tension around the round.