Jawad Ziyat, the president of Raja Club Athletic, had some pleasing news for the Moroccan side's fans on Wednesday.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Moroccan website "Le360 Sport", due for publication in the coming hours, Ziyat launched a new phase in the project to rehabilitate the "Oasis Complex", the stronghold of the Green Eagles.

Raja's historic accommodation centre will return to service after years of closure. The president of the Green Fortress framed the move as proof of the board's determination to restore one of the green club's most important landmarks.

Around 50 beds will fill the accommodation centre, Ziyat explained, providing the right conditions to house and train the youth players. It fits a vision built on investing in development as a fundamental pillar of the club's future.

Work is continuing inside the Oasis Complex, the Raja president confirmed. Crews are refurbishing the pitches and modernising various facilities, and a museum dedicated to Raja Club Athletic will document the club's history and achievements while embodying its long-standing identity and values.

The primary aim, Ziyat concluded, is to restore the Oasis Complex to its natural place among the most prominent training centres and sports facilities in Morocco. He wants an integrated space that serves the first team and all age categories, in line with the club's new sporting and administrative project.