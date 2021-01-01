The problems with Safa’s defence of Vision 2022

Bafana Bafana have not qualified for a World Cup since 2002 and they have missed out on qualifying for four of their last seven Afcon tournaments

Following Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for the Afcon in Cameroon next year, Safa has issued a hard-hitting statement to defend their long-term plan known as ‘Vision 2022’.

The article (published earlier this week but incorrectly dated 6 March), was titled “Vision 2022 a huge success,” and the first line reads: “Safa has 10 national teams and not only a single national team called Bafana Bafana.”

While a little prickly, the document does to be fair make a lot of good points and it is indeed important for all South African football followers to read with an open mind.

That there is more to the national setup than the Bafana Bafana side is true, even if the senior men’s team does generally remain the yardstick by which SA football is measured.

Safa should probably though have chosen a better name for their vision plan, as in many football fans’ minds, ‘2022’ equates to the World Cup in Qatar.

Again though to give credit where due, there have been a lot of positive achievements over the past five or so years, at least in terms of age-group football and in terms of the women’s game, as highlighted on the Safa website:

“The u17 National Team managed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 2015 which consequently saw the u20 successfully qualifying for the World Cups in 2017 and 2019. That team was meant to graduate to u23 Olympic Team which also led to the team qualifying for successive Olympics in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 (later 2021).

“These continuous successes by junior teams saw a record number of South African players getting contracts overseas and the number currently stands at a staggering 65 and still counting.

“Vision 2022 was not only limited to national teams’ success but was spread across to include massive training in coaching education, referees and administration as well as infrastructural development.

“It was under Vision 2022 that SAFA formed a ground-breaking National Women’s League which in turn resulted in a number of our women getting lucrative contracts with overseas clubs. Now, we have over 32 international players attached and playing regularly overseas and most will take part in coming international matches against Zambia and Botswana over the weekend.

“As a result, Banyana Banyana qualified for the first FIFA World Cup in 2019 in France. In 2018, Banyana Banyana retained the COSAFA Cup title and have gone on to win the regional title a record 4 times in a row. It was in 2018 that they narrowly lost on penalties to Nigeria in the AWCON finals in Ghana in a tournament they didn’t lose a game in normal time.

“It is also worth mentioning that all of our women national teams are coached by female coaches, all graduates of the Association’s coaching system.”

Such progress should indeed be applauded.

But while it must be understood that Safa has a huge job on their hands in overseeing football at every level from the ABC Motsepe league (third-tier) downwards (male and female, seniors and juniors), there are still question marks as to whether the root of the issue is being tackled.

One aspect Safa do claim to be working on – and it's a crucial one, is coaching education.

Questions though still remain over the grass-roots development, which arguably is the biggest and most important factor when hoping to produce players who are ultimately not only talented enough, but mentally prepared for the challenges of the professional game.

A look though at the original Vision 2022 document shows some aspects where seemingly not a lot of progress is made:

- Establish a strong school sport program

- Establishment of provincial, regional, local high-performance centres

It's worth noting that these two points are listed as number 9 and 10 under Technical Development.

Arguably, they should be set as higher priorities and we may only see real, proper, long-term improvement once such structures are fully in place.

As a side-note, Safa could probably also do without issuing broad statements which put themselves under pressure to produce tangible results, such as this one in the original 2022 document:



“We have set our sights on a long-term development plan to achieve the goal of always being in the top 3 of the African rankings, and in the top 20 of the World rankings.”

Or like this one in the statement earlier this week:

“With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 set to begin in a couple of months, we are confident that Bafana Bafana will atone for failure to qualify for Cameroon 2022 by going all the way.”

Considering that Bafana lost out to Ghana in the Afcon qualifiers and also finished behind Sudan, what makes Safa now think that just a few months later the same team, currently without a head coach, will beat the Black Stars (as well as Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and a potential next round opponent) to qualification for the World Cup?

It seems an unnecessary statement.

Rather, Safa should continue to focus on the root of the problem – as they have to an extent been doing, and build on that - rather than declaring lofty ambitions on paper without having real feasible reasons to back those up.