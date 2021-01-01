'The problem was we lost Lorch' - Orlando Pirates' Zinnbauer on SuperSport United draw

The German mentor lamented Bucs' failure to kill the game off after taking an early lead through Pule

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer rued Thembinkosi Lorch's injury after the Soweto giants were held to a draw by SuperSport United on Wednesday evening.

Pirates winger Vincent Pule's opening goal was cancelled out by his teammate Ben Motshwari, who netted an own goal and ultimately, the PSL match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Buccaneers suffered a blow when one of their key players, Thembinkosi Lorch went down injured and he was replaced by Azola Tshobeni 28 minutes into the game.

"First half was good. The problem was we lost Lorch, but we come in the game and we scored but in the second half the first 15 minutes we were a little too casual," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"We started good but then we go a little bit back. The situation with Tyson [Thulani Hlatshwayo]. He comes out for two or three minutes and then we lost a little bit of our structure.

"Then they get the goal and we came back. Good opportunities. I cannot say that my team don't work. They make good work but you see it at the end of the day in the last five minutes two good opportunities to score. But we didn't have the luck that we needed to win the three points."

The 50-year-old tactician was also disappointed to see his side fail to kill the game off having led 1-0 during the half-time break at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

"You have to score earlier. If you get the second goal you finish the game. Then it's easier for us. We had a lot of good transitions for a counter-attack but we are not calm enough," he continued.

"We shoot from 20 metres when we have another option to play in the box and we don't do this and this is the problem when you have to win against a top team in the league.

"The feeling for the second goal. We had a lot of opportunities but we don't score. You cannot win three points when you have chances but don't score."

Zinnbauer explained why he substituted Tshobeni in the 86th minute despite the youngster looking lively for the Buccaneers.

"Azola was injured last week. He had a problem with his ankle. We wanted a new fresh player in," the former Hamburger SV manager explained.

"And [Kabelo] Dlamini is a player that finds a solution in a low block and he can score also. This was the reason for us. But Azola had a good game. Remember he is only 18 years old. He made a very good game."

Pirates will square off with Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.