The pressure is on: Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune tells Ranga Chivaviro that he expects a lot of goals from him in the 2023/24 PSL season.

Itumeleng Khune throws his full weight behind Ranga Chivaviro as he tells the striker that he needs more goals from him in the 2023/24 PSL season.

Khune puts pressure on Chiefs new striker

He addresses Chiefs' link to Nassredine Nabi

Khune backs new coach Molefi Ntseki

WHAT HAPPENED: The Premier Soccer League and Kaizer Chiefs veteran goalkeeper is proud to boast about Amakhosi's new recruit Chivaviro who had a number of clubs hot on his heels.

Chivaviro had an impressive 2022/23 season with Marumo Gallants even though the side got relegated from the PSL. Chivaviro scored 10 league goals and banged in a further seven in the Caf Confederation Cup as Gallants reached the semi-final in a fairytale run.

WHAT WAS SAID: "He’s a great striker. He even scored against us last season at FNB Stadium. Hence the club approached him for his signature. That’s why he’s here at Chiefs now. He’s a great striker, we wish him well. We want to see him score more goals," said Khune as per FarPost.

"Any team in South Africa was looking to sign him, but he chose Chiefs because Chiefs is a big club. I know he’s going to make a good impact and win us games and score goals for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Khune opened up about former Young Africans head coach Nassredine Nabi's links to Chiefs. Molefi Ntseki has since been installed in the hot seat replacing Arthur Zwane who is now an assistant to Ntseki.

"There were rumours that he was coming to Kaizer Chiefs, so I don’t know what happened. But we have a new coach now. I heard about it [the Nabi rumours], I read about it, but things didn’t go according to plan. But we’re happy with the head coach we have, and we will give him the full support he deserves," said the former Bafana Bafana captain.

WHAT'S NEXT: Chiefs are set to face Yanga in a club friendly on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.