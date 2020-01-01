The pressure is on Al Ahly, not Mamelodi Sundowns - Mosimane

The 2016 Caf Coach of the Year feels the Red Devils did not respect Masandawana last season

coach Pitso Mosimane says the pressure is on ahead of their two clashes in the 2019/20 Caf .

The two former winners were pitted against each other in the quarter-final draw which took place in the Egyptian capital city, Cairo on Wednesday.

The accomplished coach feels the draw is unbelievable as he looks to guide the Brazilians to the semi-finals of Africa's most prestigious club tournament.

"Unbelievable draw. This means whatever Sundowns do in life we follow the same teams again," Mosimane told the media.

"This is what happened with WAC ( ). We are getting WAC all the time in our group.

Sundowns reached the knockout phase after finishing at the top of Group C having collected four points from Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

They will now take on Al Ahly in the quarter-finals for the second year running having defeated the Egyptian football powerhouse in last season's last eight.

"Now the story of Al Ahly starts again, same as last year. Same teams different years, different mentality, different moods," he continued.

"I believe that Al Ahly first did not know (about) us, and did not respect us. But after the results last year, when we knocked them out in the quarter-finals.

Al Ahly are record eight-time Champions League winners, but the last time they won the competition was in 2013 when they defeated Sundowns' rivals, in the final.

"I think the mood will be different this time, and [they] will prepare well for us. Now it is going to be more difficult for us because they know us," he said.

"But they too are under pressure because they are always favourites and they will be under pressure to beat us. We will see how it goes."

The quarter-final first-leg clash will be played in on the weekend of 27-29 February, before Sundowns host Al Ahly in the second-leg encounter in the first weekend of March.