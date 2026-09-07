Three defeats from their first three games have left the former Real Madrid coach and his London side 19th in the table. Only promoted Coventry, with a goal difference two goals worse, have made a poorer start to the season.

Fulham have opened a new campaign with three straight defeats only three times before in the club's history. They also lost their first three Premier League games in 1951/52 and 2020/21, and on both occasions they went down to the second tier at the end of the season.

Following last weekend's 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace, the press in Arbeloa's home country of Spain also sounded the alarm. Newspaper AS wrote of a "drama" for the 43-year-old, while Marca ran the headline: "This is not the start to the 'Arbeloa era'."

Arbeloa, though, does not yet see the situation as quite so dramatic. He pointed to the unfortunate circumstances which, in his view, were responsible for the defeat against Palace: "I am very confident. We lost a game we should not have lost."

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How long has Alvaro Arbeloa been manager of Fulham?

Over the 90 minutes, Fulham posted a significantly higher xG than their London rivals, 3.14 to 1.97, but the Cottagers missed too many clear-cut chances. They were clearly superior to Palace, especially in the first half.

Last summer, Arbeloa took charge at Fulham after Real Madrid did not allow him to continue as the successor to the dismissed Xabi Alonso.