The president of the Spanish federation challenges the Moroccans with a decisive statement: no negotiation

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Rafael Louzán, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, has returned to discuss the ongoing controversy over the stadium that will host the 2030 World Cup final, which Spain will organise alongside Portugal and Morocco.

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Louzan spoke at an event marking the travelling exhibition "Kings of the World" at the Cibeles Palace, held ahead of Sunday evening's meeting between Spain and England at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Newspaper AS carried his words. "I want to send a message that calls for unity," Louzan said.

He left no room for negotiation. "I also want to stress that there is only one possibility for that final to be held, which is that it is held in this country. In Spain. It is important that we are all convinced of the same thing."

"It is a World Cup, and it is the turn of the European continent to host it," he noted. "We will work to ensure the memory of this tournament remains everlasting in Spain."

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President of the Madrid Regional Government Isabel Díaz Ayuso also attended, alongside the Mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and the President of the Madrid Football Federation, Paco Díez.

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"There is a place for everyone in Madrid," Díaz Ayuso said, describing the region as a sporting area that rewards talent, effort and above all the ability to overcome difficulties.

She added: "We often achieve success, and at other times we suffer failure, but we always have that capacity to rise in the face of adversity."

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Martínez-Almeida went further on the question of which country should stage the final. Spain, he insisted, meets every condition needed to host the 2030 World Cup showpiece.

The Mayor warned that if Spain is passed over for the final, the country must reconsider its role in the organisation altogether. That, he argued, would amount to a direct insult, and everything has its limits.

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Not for the first time, he restated his stance on the host of the 2030 final. Spain, Portugal and Morocco are organising the tournament jointly, with Morocco pushing to stage the final at a new stadium in Casablanca.

"The final must be held here," the Mayor said. "The initiative came from Spain and Portugal, then Morocco joined them, despite the existence of stadiums in other countries, namely Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay."

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He went on: "Quite frankly, after everything Spanish football offers, will they deny us the hosting of the final? After what our national men's and women's teams offer, and the Olympic team, and what we delivered at the European Championship, does anyone have the audacity to strip the final from a city that possesses the best stadiums and the best infrastructure, and has the experience of hosting major events?"