The president of the Portuguese federation bids farewell to Ronaldo: Our doors will always remain open to you

Pedro Proença, president of the Portuguese Football Federation, sent a heartfelt message to Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo after his announcement that he was retiring from international football, stressing that the Federation's doors will always remain open to him.

His words came on a personal level, alongside the official statement the Portuguese Football Federation issued in response to Ronaldo's decision to end his international career after years packed with achievements and record-breaking numbers.

The Federation president praised the historic legacy left behind by the Al-Nassr star, the player with the most appearances for Portugal and the all-time top scorer for the "Brazil of Europe". His impact, Proença noted, stretched beyond the pitch to make him a source of inspiration and a global reference.

Writing on "Instagram", Proença said: "For Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo will always be more than just a player. He is a man, an athlete, a role model, a champion and a leader. He is our captain".

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He added: "On the day he announces his retirement from playing for the national team, we, on behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football family, thank Cristiano Ronaldo for everything he has given us, which is a great deal".

The Federation president continued: "Beyond the victories, the trophies and the records, and beyond his status as the most-capped player and the all-time top scorer for our national team, the example he set will remain a source of inspiration. He took Portugal to the whole world, and everywhere on this planet, the name of Cristiano Ronaldo was present whenever Portugal was mentioned".

And he went on: "He was a role model for everyone who dreams of becoming better every day".

Proença also thanked Ronaldo personally, appreciative of the support and the relationship between them over the last 18 months. The captain's standing within the Federation's corridors, he affirmed, would continue.

He closed his message by saying: "As president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I thank Cristiano Ronaldo for all the support he has shown throughout the past year and a half, and for the conversations and the close relationship between us. The doors of the Portuguese Football Federation will always remain open to Cristiano Ronaldo. Thank you for everything, and for all you have given. You will always be our captain".