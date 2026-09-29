Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca is preparing to hold an emergency meeting with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus and captain Cristiano Ronaldo, aiming to resolve the latter's crisis.

Ronaldo spent the entire last match against Norway on the substitutes' bench, a second-round UEFA Nations League tie that Portugal won 2-1.

The Don was furious. The Portuguese star skipped his national team's training session on Tuesday, returning to the team hotel to work out in the gym instead.

Just a week ago, the Al-Nassr forward pledged to put himself at Portugal's service. "I am here to help, whether I play or not," he said. "I am just one among many. It has always been that way and it will remain so. I will say it again, I will do whatever the coach asks of me: play, come off, or even not play. The honour of representing Portugal is above anything else."

Six days later, those resounding words had evaporated. Ronaldo faced a wave of criticism over his lack of attacking threat in the 1-0 win against Wales, and once the number 7 had been savaged, he went through something he had not experienced in 18 years.

Against Norway, Jesus kept him on the bench for the whole match. The decision left Ronaldo grim-faced in front of the cameras. Afterwards, his coach admitted he had told his star he would come on as a substitute, then went back on his word.

"I did not realise he was upset," Jesus said after the match. "Only he can answer that. What is certain is that not playing him does not mean I do not rely on him. In fact, before the match, I told him: 'I will not start you, but I will bring you on as a substitute.' This is football: it imposes its own rules, and in this particular case, there was no justification for changing the striker, bearing in mind that we have a match in Denmark and that he may be the first choice for it."

As Portugal settled into their base in the Swedish city of Malmo, right on the border with Copenhagen, Ronaldo grabbed the attention of the Portuguese press. He showed up on the pitch at the Eleda Stadium half an hour before training, exchanged a brief word with Jesus, then headed back to the hotel.

The Portuguese Federation offered an official explanation: Malmo FC do not have the equipment Ronaldo needs for his individual training.

Jesus touched only briefly on that conversation after training. "I talk to Cristiano Ronaldo every day, every minute," he said.

The coach denied any dispute with his player. Even so, the Portuguese press reported on Tuesday evening that federation president Pedro Proenca had urgently torn up his schedule.

Proenca had been due in the Azores on Wednesday to watch the under-21s face Gibraltar, a win that would seal the young Portuguese side's qualification for the European Under-21 Championship.

From there he was meant to travel to Denmark on Thursday, the day of the senior side's clash with the Scandinavians. Instead, Proenca is skipping the Azores altogether and heading straight for Copenhagen to hold an emergency meeting with Jesus and Ronaldo in Malmo, according to French outlet "Foot Mercato".



