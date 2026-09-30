"The NBA have changed there. Players' relationships with their clubs are no longer as close as they used to be. The salaries are simply so high. It's only about the money and the salary cap now. The players no longer have any loyalty," Schrempf told Sport Bild.

Very few teams kept their players together. "Dirk Nowitzki spent his entire career at Dallas. That doesn't happen any more at all, and that's a bit of a shame," Schrempf said. "As a fan, you want to support at least three or four players who are always there. They are the faces of the team. Instead, that changes every year now."

Born in Leverkusen, Schrempf played for four franchises in the NBA between 1985 and 2001. The 63-year-old views the development of basketball in his old homeland of Germany positively. "You need good coaches, good conditions such as an arena and training times. A lot has been done in Germany over the past 20 years. The good players have more options to train and improve physically," Schrempf said.