Al-Nassr have tied down four of their brightest talents across the age groups while also bringing in fresh faces.

The club confirmed on their official "X" account that Abdulrahman Al-Anzi, Yousef Al-Tahan, Fawaz Al-Mashhour and Abdulrahman Sufyani have all signed new deals.

Sufyani stands out as the biggest name of the quartet. Al-Hilal twice tried to sign him, the first time while he was at Al-Kawkab, before Al-Nassr won the race in January 2023.

Two years on, Al-Hilal came back for Sufyani once he entered a free period with Al-Nassr. The club held firm and extended their young talent's contract for a further spell.

This marks Sufyani's second renewal, earned largely on the back of his standout displays for the Under-21 side in the last edition of the Joi Elite League.

Al-Nassr also strengthened their age groups by signing Tunisian Yassine Salam from Al-Ettifaq.

Salam was not the only new arrival. The capital club also landed goalkeeper Abdulhadi Al-Alwan on loan from Al-Fateh until the end of the current season.

These moves are all about fixing a troubled campaign in the Joi Elite League, the Saudi Under-21 competition, where Al-Nassr have struggled badly since the start of the season.

Sitting fourteenth with 6 points from two wins and two defeats, Al-Nassr now face a real threat of missing out on the quarter-finals.