The Pengelly problem and more - Why Lion City Sailors are a work in progress

The ambitious Singapore Premier League side have struggled to live up to the high expectations early on and have work to do

It was meant to be a blockbuster. The biggest game of the week, and probably of the season thus far. In fact, it’s hard to remember a local league match as hotly-anticipated as the clash between the Stags and the Sailors was. With the game being played behind closed doors, the hundred or so die-hard fans who had squeezed into every nook and cranny imaginable at Our Tampines Hub to try catch a glimpse of the action were undoubtedly expecting an end-to-end, fiercely contested game of football. It was the leaders against the contenders, the giants against the upstarts, the establishment against the nouveau riche.

But it wasn’t to be. As Shah Shahiran lashed a low drive past Hassan Sunny, the pockets of yellow around the ground erupted, and the giant LED scoreboard overlooking the pitch read 4-0 Lion City Sailors. Four nil.

Aurelio Vidmar shook his head in disbelief as his much-fancied LCS side collapsed in front of him, having claimed just one point from a possible six this season. As the Tampines players basked in the glory of their emphatic triumph at full time, the dejected-looking Australian tried his best to break the Sailors’ performance down to reporters. “Rubbish,” in his own words.

Truth be told, the Sailors defensive cover had looked suspect from the get-go. Despite a fairly even opening 30 minutes, in which their Korean midfielder Song Ui-young struck the post, the Tampines midfield trio of Nakamura, Mehmedovic and Shah were already starting to pierce holes through the heart of the Sailors midfield.

It was a similar problem to the one they faced away at Tanjong Pagar United on the opening day- for all their quality and strength in depth, the LCS midfield had been far from compact, allowing their opponents too much space and time on the ball. The Jaguars might not have had the quality to punish them, but Tampines most certainly did.

With Shahdan Sulaiman and Song being tasked to win the midfield battle for the Sailors, it was always going to be an uphill battle, and so it proved. The duo seemed determined to press high in the middle third, unwittingly leaving oceans of space between them and the back four. Like Ignatius Ang and Takahiro Tanaka two weeks ago, Nakamura and Mehmedovic took turns to ghost into the gaps, find the free man, and create numerous three-on-three chances in the final third.

They had a number of scares against Tanjong Pagar at Jurong East, with nearly every one of the Jaguars limited attacking forays leading to a chance, and unless Vidmar can find a way to tighten them up, they could be in for more hidings against the likes of Brunei , and .

The Sailors backroom team seemed to realise this midway through the second half against the Stags, throwing on defensive midfielder Izzdin Shafiq at 0-0 to try stem the flow of through balls being delivered to Tampines’ frontmen. Safe to say, it didn’t really work out as planned.

Despite the Sailors having some good moments across both games, what was striking about their attacking moves was that centre forward Andy Pengelly barely touched the ball. With much of their forward play coming down the flanks through Gabriel Quak, Hafiz Nor and Haiqal Pashia, the 22-year-old Australian seemed awfully isolated, often cutting a lonely figure as he jogged back and forth between centre backs.

With 41 goals in 26 outings for the Brisbane Strikers last season and a headed equaliser against Tanjong Pagar already this campaign, it’s unquestionable that the Queensland native has a natural eye for goal, and instinctive poaching abilities. However, operating in front of the aforementioned Sailors midfield who at times struggled to provide quality service to him, he has found himself on the periphery for much of his opening 180 minutes in Singapore football.

This at times has meant the Sailors were effectively playing with a man less, with Pengelly standing high up the pitch waiting for the ball to find him while his team was struggling to string even a few passes together. Particularly against Tampines, when the extra man in midfield seemed to wreak all sorts of havoc on them, LCS could’ve done with an extra man available to receive possession, and that could be the cue for Pengelly to start dropping deeper to try knit play together and receive the ball more.

What seemed to irk head coach Vidmar more than anything, though, was his team’s seemingly defeatist mentality, and to be honest, their capitulation at Tampines Hub was a worrying sight to say the least. Having described the Sailors’ lack of fight as “unacceptable” in the aftermath of that game, it’s easy to see why the former manager was so infuriated.

Despite Tampines controlling the game, the Sailors were still looking dangerous on the counter in the lead up to the opening goal. However, when Boris Kopitovic slid in his sixth goal of the season to make it 1-0 to the Stags, the Sailors’ heads seemed to drop, with more passes going astray and their pressing game fading dramatically. It came as no surprise when Mehmedovic netted the second, an absolute beauty, nine minutes later. Webb and Shah then scored almost identical goals just three minutes apart from each other, and the rout was complete.

It’s one thing to lose, but to go down without offering even a semblance of a fightback is desperately disappointing. Vidmar has cited a lack of competitive action this season as the reason for his side’s lack of cohesion, but these are all seasoned professionals who were brought in for huge sums of money- team chemistry might be affected by insufficient preparation, but there’s no excuse for simply giving up with the score at 1-0. They would do well to take a leaf out of Tanjong Pagar United’s book, a club with vastly inferior resources, yet one who know what it means to put their bodies on the line and fight for the badge till the last second of injury time.

They’re hardly short on leaders. Hassan Sunny has captained a team in the Thai top flight and has been Singapore’s number 1 for years. Abdil Qaiyyim is a seasoned pro with over a decade of experience in the league. Izzdin Shafiq was ’s captain for three seasons prior to this one.

The good news is it’s still early days for the Sailors and Vidmar has plenty of time to turn this around. However, there are some issues for them to iron out before their next outing against Albirex Niigata on April 4. If they manage it, it would certainly be a great spectacle and advertisement for the league to see a fully-gelled LCS going full tilt at an Albirex-side not lacking in quality themselves.