The Parker conundrum: Can Kaizer Chiefs afford to carry misfiring striker?

The Bafana Bafana marksman has 23 goals in 72 games for his country but has been firing blanks in the league for nearly two years now

The last time Bernard Parker scored a league goal for was on March 2, 2019, against , 20 months ago. That was in the 2018/19 campaign.

His most recent goal in all competitions was in April 2019, in a 4-2 Nedbank Cup win over .

Since then he’s gone 43 matches without scoring. That included 27 league games and five cup matches in the 2019/20 campaign without a single goal. He managed two assists last season in all competitions.

Overall Parker’s scoring form has tapered off over the years – since registering 10 Absa Premiership goals in the 2013/ 14 season, his league return for goals scored reads: seven, two, five, four, two and zero (for last season).

So since 2014/15, when Amakhosi last won the league title, Parker has netted 13 league goals in five seasons, not even an average of three per season. In the last five seasons, he also contributed with 16 assists in the league.

Parker’s enjoyed a great career and internationally, is behind only Benni McCarthy and Shaun Bartlett on the leading Bafana Bafana goal-scoring list, thanks to 23 goals in 72 internationals. Those numbers make it even harder to fathom his current goal drought at club level.

To offer a simple answer, it’s looked like a lack of confidence in front of goal has been affecting the player - too often in recent seasons he has appeared rushed and seems to lift his head, lean back and fire over the bar.

Of course, it’s easy to criticise from behind a keyboard and a player’s entire contribution to a team cannot simply be measured in basic statistics.

But when taken into account with the Glamour Boys’ current struggles in front of goal, questions arise as to whether a 34-year-old Parker should be getting as much game-time as he has been.

Not that the likes of Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama and Leonardo Castro have been doing much better. The problem has of course also been compounded by the long-term injury to Samir Nurkovic.

At some point though, surely Parker’s duck has to end, and perhaps when it does, the goals might start to flow.

But just how long can Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt can afford to wait for that to happen is the question.