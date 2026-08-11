Real Madrid have ended one of the most dramatic transfer sagas of recent months. A final agreement with Brazilian star Vinicius Junior extends his contract until 2032, sealing a deal that almost collapsed over money.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" revealed that talks between the two parties dragged on for a year and a half, marked by serious tension over the player's financial demands.

At 26, Vinicius sees this as the most important contract of his career. He asked for a net salary of up to 30 million euros a year, plus a huge renewal bonus and improved image rights clauses.

Real Madrid dug in. They refused to break the dressing-room salary structure, tabling an initial offer of 22 million euros a year that the player rejected on the spot.

Then came the surprise. Arsenal muscled in as a serious rival during the final weeks, the London club ready to throw a huge financial offer at the stalled negotiations. They came close to convincing the Brazilian winger before Real Madrid settled matters in a decisive meeting at the start of August.

The turning point, according to the newspaper, arrived when Real Madrid improved their offer and edged closer to Vinicius's demands. The package tops 22 million euros, built on a fixed salary within the club's structure, with large variable bonuses and incentives, the most notable being the renewal bonus.

Both parties ultimately agreed to keep the final figures secret. This "pact of silence" is designed to protect dressing-room stability, so that Vinicius's new deal does not become a benchmark demanded by Mbappe, Bellingham and the rest of the stars when they come to renew their own contracts.