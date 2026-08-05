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The owner of Al-Kholood mocks the Salah deal: the Saudi league is not suitable for spending a retirement holiday

Transfers
Trabzonspor
Saudi Pro League
M. Salah
Al Kholood
Türkiye
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

Salah's move to Trabzonspor is now a matter of time

American businessman Ben Harburg, owner of Saudi club Al-Kholood, has mocked Egyptian star Mohamed Salah over his impending switch to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor announced on Tuesday evening that official negotiations to sign Salah were under way, a step that could pave the way for one of the standout deals of the transfer window.

Minutes earlier, the Turkish club's official X account had posted a video of the Egyptian pyramids, hinting at an imminent capture.

Salah left Liverpool at the end of last season after nine years inside the Anfield fortress, a spell packed with individual and collective silverware.

Plenty had waited to see his next move, with many expecting a switch to the Saudi league and Al-Ittihad in particular, a club that tried to sign him according to numerous reports.

Super Lig
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK

Instead, Salah settled on Turkey. Trabzonspor it is, and a new chapter begins.

Harburg had his say on the deal via his official X account. "He has gone to the right league.. the Saudi Pro League is not the right place to spend a retirement holiday," he wrote.





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