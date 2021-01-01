The one key ingredient missing for Kaizer Chiefs

The Soweto giants have found it hard to recover from last season's disappointment and have won only three of 14 matches in the 2020/21 campaign

After what was largely a miserable 2020, everyone associated with will be desperately hoping for a more prosperous 2021.

A year ago, at the 2019 Christmas break, Chiefs were looking well poised to go on and win the league title in 2020, the year of their 50th anniversary.

A positive January followed as Amakhosi claimed 13 of 15 available league points. February brought some decent results including a 1-0 win over . But then, following a 1-0 defeat to on March 7, it all fell apart for the Glamour Boys.

Following the five-month break due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Chiefs managed just two wins in eight games and conceded the league title to , following a final day 1-1 draw against FC for the Soweto side.

It’s more of less been downhill ever since for Chiefs, who replaced head coach Ernst Middendorp with Gavin Hunt, who has been unable to sign any new players due to the club’s transfer ban.

What’s gone wrong?

The question that has to be asked, is how could a team which missed out on the league title by just two points last season, be in such poor form a few months later, especially when considering that they have the same squad as last year.

Of course, the absence of leading striker Samir Nurkovic to injury has been a big setback, but looking at the Amakhosi squad, they still have plenty of other options up front and should not be relying solely on the Serbian.

When analysing Chiefs’ matches this term, one thing stands out in that despite the dismal results, the team has not been outplayed, with the exception of their 3-0 defeat to Sundowns in the opening league match of the campaign.

In fact, tt’s been the opposite case – in many of the games Chiefs have not won, they’ve enjoyed the bulk of the goal-scoring chances.

Tactics, formations and starting line-ups aside, two things have cost them, badly. Missed opportunities up front, and reckless, unforced errors right across the back-line.

While this is partially down to a lack of application in technique, more than anything else it seems to be a mental issue.

A lack of confidence. Nerves getting the better of players. Poor decision making. Not enough of the mental toughness required to play for 's biggest club.

These facets of the game can be the hardest to coach. But somehow – even if means bringing in outside help from sports psychologists and similar professionals, or whatever it takes - Hunt needs to find a way to ensure his players’ minds are fresh, devoid of negative thoughts, and fully focussed in the new year.



It’s time for the hangover of conceding the league title to Sundowns in September to be put to bed for good.

And it’s time for some of the senior players to lead by example and play their part in an improved 2021, starting with Tuesday night’s tricky away tie in Angola, in a Caf first round second leg match against Primeiro de Agosto (the first leg in Johannesburg ended 0-0).

While the domestic league title looks out of sight already for Amakhosi, there’s no reason why they can’t challenge for the remaining domestic cup competitions - the Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup - while a strong run in Africa would also be a confidence booster.