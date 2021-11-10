Kaizer Chiefs forward Keagan Dolly has suggested why he has become a hit in South African football again, saying his confidence is back following his return to the Premier Soccer League.

Dolly says joining Chiefs in July helped him get back to his former best after meeting his former teammates and coaches at Naturena.

After time with Ligue 1 side Montpellier HSC, where his playing opportunities were limited, Dolly is currently the PSL’s Man of the Moment.

“I think my time in France was a little bit difficult, it was something new and I feel like it was something I had to go through as a person,” Dolly told Safa’s media.

“And as a player I think I’m more experienced and mature now. You can see it on the field. I’m more decisive when it comes to my decision-making. I’m just happy to be back home and I’m enjoying being myself. I feel like the old Keagan Dolly.

“I’m scoring goals and creating chances for the team. My confidence is back so that is always a good thing coming into the national team after scoring two goals in the Soweto Derby which has been something I have always wanted to be a part of.

“Coming to Kaizer Chiefs, having players I have played with in the past and obviously the technical team I have worked with in the national team, they are people that understand me. I just feel at home and you can see on the field.

“I didn’t have the confidence. Each time I got to play, either I would go off injured or I wouldn’t play well. That had a mental effect on me. I was far from home and didn’t have a lot of support.”

Dolly arrived at Chiefs needing to immediately overcome some fitness issues after being deemed to have gained weight by Amakhosi coach Stuart Baxter.

But he has since featured in all Chiefs’ 10 league games, starting nine and in the process scoring five goals while providing three assists.

Despite enjoying all the attention, the 28-year-old has tried to play down his contribution at Chiefs as he refuses personal attributes.

“Personally for me is to just keep on growing as a player and obviously to start winning silverware with Chiefs,” added Dolly.

“They always say they didn’t win much in the past few years so I’m just there to try and help the team. For me, it is not just about personal rewards at the end of the season. I feel like if the team does well, wherever I’m at, the individual will shine.

“Since my Ajax days, I was never a player who wanted everything for myself. I enjoy the experience I’m going through. It’s just about being a better player and person. I can help others.”

Dolly’s current form has earned him a return to the Bafana Bafana fold and he is expected to play an instrumental role in the 2022 Fifa World cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana over the next few days.