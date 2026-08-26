



Marino Pušić has named his Al-Ahli side to face New Zealand's Auckland on Wednesday evening in the 2026 Intercontinental Cup.

Al-Ahli's Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah stages the first-round tie between the two sides.

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Victory sets up a meeting with South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in the next round, pitting the champions of Asia, Africa and Oceania against one another.

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia lined up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy.

Defence: Mohammed Abdulrahman, Merih Demiral, Roger Ibañez and Zakaria Hawsawi.

Midfield: Ziyad Al-Jehani, Spertsyan and Atangana.

Attack: Trincão, Ivan Toney and Galeno.

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