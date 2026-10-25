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Vinicius Junior Lamine Yamal Real Madrid BarcelonaGetty
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

The official line-up for the Clasico: a big surprise from Mourinho!

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

All eyes fall on the team sheets as Real Madrid and Barcelona meet at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday evening in La Liga, a Clasico set to settle one of the season's biggest showdowns.

Real Madrid line up with Kylian Mbappe leading the attack. Andriy Lunin deputises for Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who misses out through flu, while Federico Valverde takes charge of the right flank. Mourinho then sprang a surprise, handing Bernardo Silva the nod ahead of Camavinga.

Real Madrid starting line-up

Goalkeeper: Andriy Lunin

Defence: Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

25 Oct 2026

RMA

RMA

Midfield: Aurelien Tchouameni, Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham

Attack: Arda Guler, Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappe.

Hansi Flick, meanwhile, goes on the front foot. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Anthony Gordon spearhead the attack, with Pedri, Rodri and Fermin Lopez in midfield, looking to seize control and make home advantage and the crowd count.

Barcelona starting line-up

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia

Defence: Xavi Espart, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo

Midfield: Rodri, Pedri, Fermin Lopez

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, Raphinha

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